Patriots-Bucs on Pace for Record-Setting Bets for Regular Season

The current action for Sunday’s matchup (per BetOnline.ag) is likely to set a record for most-bet regular season game, along with some entertaining prop bets.

While Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the defending Super Bowl Champion-Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be among the most highly anticipated regular-season games in modern memory, it also is shaping up to potentially be among the most-profitable.

Per BetOnline.ag, Sunday’s Week Four matchup is already on pace to become the most-bet regular season game in the history of the organization. With the eyes on nearly every football fan sure to be fixated on Gillette Stadium in Sunday evening, the action on this game has been extensive, to say the least. It has also helped to create an interesting array of prop bets. From a post-game Brady Belichick embrace to the moment in which the seven-time Super Bowl Champion sets the all-time passing yards record, fans are going all-in for Week Four.

Dave Mason, BetOnline.ag SportsBook Brand Manager, had the following to say about the latest betting action for this contest between the Patriots and Buccaneers

“The early action on this Bucs - Patriots game is absurd. At this pace it will shatter records for the most-bet regular season game and biggest decision for a regular season game in the history of BetOnline. 78% of bettors are currently on Tampa Bay. The line opened at Tampa Bay -5.5 and is currently -7 with the line potentially rising.”

*Lines/odds as of 12:00pm, Thursday, September 30, 2021

Here are some of the most-popular prop bets for Sunday night, per BetOnline.ag:

Will Tom Brady Break All-Time Passing Record in 1st Quarter?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Note: Brady needs 68 yards to break the all-time passing yards record, currently held by Drew Brees

Who Will Catch Brady's Record Breaking Pass?

Rob Gronkowski — 7/2

Chris Godwin — 4/1

Mike Evans — 4/1

Antonio Brown — 6/1

Giovani Bernard — 8/1

Leonard Fournette — 8/1

Cameron Brate — 9/1

Tyler Johnson — 10/1

OJ Howard — 12/1

Ronald Jones — 14/1

Tom Brady — 50/1

To be Shown First During Broadcast

Robert Kraft -300 (1/3)

Gisele Bundchen +275 (11/4)

Julian Edelman +300 (3/1)

What will be Said 1st During Broadcast?

Brady -240 (5/12)

Jones +225 (9/4)

Belichick +300 (3/1)

To be Shown First During Broadcast

Vid/Pic Bledsoe Hurt Leading to Brady Playing EVEN (1/1)

Vid/Pic Brady No Shirt at Combine -140 (5/7)

What will be Said 1st During Broadcast?

1st Round Pick -180 (5/9)

MVP +140 (7/5)

Tom Brady Total Passing Yards in Week 4

Over/Under 305½

Tom Brady Total Passing TDs in Week 4

Over 2½ Passing TD's -180 (5/9)

Under 2½ Passing TD's +150 (3/2)

Tom Brady Total Interceptions in Week 4

Over ½ Interceptions +120 (6/5)

Under ½ Interceptions -160 (5/8)

How many times Tom Brady Sacked Week 4?

Over 1½ Sacks -200 (1/2)

Under 1½ Sacks +150 (3/2)

Will Tom Brady Score a Rushing TD in Week 4?

Yes +275 (11/4)

No -450 (9/2)

Will Rob Gronkowski Score a TD in Week 4?

Yes +135 (27/20)

No -175 (4/7)

Will Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick hug after the game?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Mac Jones Total Passing Yards in Week 4

Over/Under 250½

Mac Jones Total Passing TDs in Week 4

Over 1½ Passing TD's +140 (7/5)

Under 1½ Passing TD's -180 (5/9)

Mac Jones Total Interceptions in Week 4

Over ½ Interceptions -200 (1/2)

Under ½ Interceptions +150 (3/2)

What will happen on field after the game?

Brady/Belichick hug/embrace only 2/1

Brady/Belichick Shake Hands only 2/1

Brady/Belichick Shake Hands/Embrace Both 2/1

Brady/Belichick no touching 11/5

Brady/Belichick High Five only 20/1

How Many People Will Watch TB v NE?

Over/Under 26½ Million