Patriots’ Center David Andrews Undergoes Offseason Surgery

The five-time team captain started every game for the Patriots in 2021, despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

New England Patriots center David Andrews has long been a part of the franchise’s heart and soul.

The six-year veteran lineman has been a warrior on the Patriots’ offensive line since signing with the team in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. During that time, he started 86 regular season games (96, including the postseason) for New England, providing stout protection for New England’s quarterbacks. Andrews has won two Super Bowls with the franchise and is a five-time team captain. In fact, Andrews continued to serve in that capacity while he was sidelined in 2019, after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

While his injury history wasn’t quite as dramatic in 2021, Andrews was apparently dealing with a shoulder injury which required swift attention upon the completion of the season. The Pats’ center revealed Wednesday via his Instagram (joined by his son, James Ford Andrews) that he underwent offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Starting in Week Thirteen, and continuing through the end of the season, Andrews was a regular on the Patriots practice report, listed with a shoulder injury. Despite the ailment, he started every game and played a team-high 98.6% of offensive snaps. Andrews played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 16 of their 18 games, including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend.

The 29-year-old co-captain was one of New England’s steadiest offensive linemen, allowing just one sack in 610 pass-blocking snaps and finishing as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded center.

Despite reports that Andrews would be testing the free agent waters last offseason, the beloved offensive line captain ultimately returned to Foxboro by signing a four-year, $19 million contract, on which he has three years remaining.

However, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he has played so far, is made by the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. Whether it be on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews leads by example and plays his role as assigned to the best of his ability.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Andrews is “expected to be ready for training camp, if not sooner.” Though Howe’s report described his injury as “very painful, the recuperation period is not expected to sideline Andrews into the 2022 season.