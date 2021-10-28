Patriots-Chargers Week Eight Injury Report: First Edition — Pats List 15 as Limited Participants

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Eight of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to travel to the City of Angels to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium at 4:05pm ET.

Amidst the remnants of an autumn nor’easter, which brought significant rain and strong winds to much of the New England area on Wednesday, the Pats opted to practice within the indoor confines of the Empower Field House, adjacent to their customary practice fields. It was the Pats’ first indoor practice of the regular season.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)

DT Carl Davis (hand)

S Kyle Dugger (neck)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (finger)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle),

LB Brandon King (thigh)

OL Shaq Mason (abdomen)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin),

DB Shaun Wade (concussion)

DE Deatrich Wise, Jr. (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed

What it Means — Patriots

Despite listing 15 players as limited participants on Wednesday, the Patriots enjoyed perfect attendance to kick off the week of practice, in preparation for their matchup with the Chargers.

Perhaps the most welcomed sight in Foxboro on Wednesday was the presence of Patriots safety Devin McCourty on the practice field. After being forced to exit Sunday’s 54-13 victory over the New York Jets due to an abdomen injury, the Pats’ team captain was not only present at practice, but was a full participant. While it is still too early to confirm his status for the team’s Week Eight contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, McCourty seems determined to suit up. When speaking with reporters following practice on Sunday, the 34-year-old indicated his readiness to suit up for Sunday’s matchup at SoFi Stadium by saying “I’m going to work my butt off to be out there Sunday.”

Despite lingering injury concerns, linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), Jonnu Smith (shoulder), Shaq Mason (abdomen) were all participants during Wednesday's practice, albeit in a limited capacity.

With the Patriots in need of help in the defensive backfield, rookie Shaun Wade returned to the field, as a limited participant. Wade’s presence indicates that he has been cleared for practice, after having been sidelined with a concussion. It was Wade’s first practice in three weeks.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and center David Andrews were new additions to the injury report. Bourne was listed as a limited participant with a shoulder ailment, while Andrews was listed with an ankle injury. Each played a notable role in the Pats’ victory over the Jets on Sunday and their practice participation for the remainder of the week is worth monitoring.

Running back Brandon Bolden, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, cornerback Jalen Mills and safety Adrian Phillips, all of whom were listed as questionable for Week Seven, have been removed from the injury report.

Lastly, right tackle Trent Brown was not spotted at practice, as he remains on injured reserve. Brown has sat out for the requisite period of three games, thus making him eligible for return. When (and if) Brown rejoins the Patriots on the practice field, the 21-day window for his potential activation will begin.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Drue Tranquill (chest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Nasir Adderly (hip)

WR Mike Williams (knee)

What It Means — Chargers

By comparison, the Chargers are entering their preparations for Sunday’s matchup relatively healthy. Linebacker Drue Tranquill was limited on Wednesday with a chest injury. Safety Nasir Adderly (hip) and receiver Mike Williams (knee) participated without restriction.