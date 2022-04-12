Alabama wideout John Metchie III, a popular choice among Patriots’ mock drafters, would be reunited with New England QB Mac Jones, if drafted by the team.

Alabama wideout John Metchie III, a popular choice among Patriots’ mock drafters, would be reunited with New England QB Mac Jones, if drafted by the team.

With the 2022 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, the New England Patriots continue to do their due diligence in building their roster. Whether it be re-signing key veterans, or adding new members to the Foxboro fold, the Pats remain committed to making the moves which they feel to be in the best interest of their football team.

From hosting a potential top wide receiver on a Top-30 visit, to meeting with three Arizona State defenders, here are the latest notes, courtesy of the Patriots Country Notebook.

Use the Crane, Johnny

Might the Patriots be looking to add yet another branch to the connective tree between head coach Bill Belichick and University of Alabama coach Nick Saban?

According to Jordan Schultz, New England will be hosting former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III for a top-30 visit on Tuesday.

Metchie played in 30 total games over three seasons for the Crimson Tide. During his second season at Alabama, he compiled 55 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns, forming quite the synergy with then-‘Bama quarterback (and current Pats QB) Mac Jones. He improved on that sophomore campaign with a monster junior season where he caught 96 balls for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. Unfortunately, an AC tear in the 2021 SEC Championship game ended his season, forcing him to undergo knee surgery.

Though much of the hoopla surrounding a reunion with his college teammate [Jones], Metchie is an ideal fit for the Patriots offense. He has both the size [listed at 6-foot-0, 187-pounds] and quickness that allow him to become line-up inthe Z-role, or occasionally in the slot. However, it is his speed and route-running ability which routinely make him a potential big-play threat. Not only can he provide yards-after-catch, which are essential for the Patriots passing game, he also possesses the strong frame necessary to resist tackling. While his ACL injury may be a concern for many teams heading into this month’s Draft, his upside makes him a potential high-value selection, perhaps early in the second round.

In addition to their interest in his services, the Pats are also likely to inquire on Metchie’s 2022 health prognosis during Tuesday’s visit. Per multiple reports, the 21-year-old is said to be ahead of schedule in his rehab. As such, there is optimism for his being cleared to participate in minicamp workouts in June. For the Patriots, minicamp is scheduled for June 7-9 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Perhaps the ‘Bama standout may take his ‘Crane Kick’ scoring celebration to Gillette, after all.

Patriots to host Three Sun Devils for Workouts

In addition to Metchie, the Pats reportedly intend to meet with a trio of former Arizona State Sun Devils for pre-draft visits. As reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, the team is set to hold pre-draft meetings with cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones as well as linebacker Darien Butler.

Jack Jones, CB

The Patriots will be meeting with Jones for the second time in as many weeks, having previously hosted him for a Top-30 workout in New England last week. The 24-year-old is an intriguing prospect on the outside, with enough versatility to play on the inside, as well. He began his career at the University of Southern California. However, his time with the Trojans was short-lived due to academic ineligibility issues and legal difficulties.

After his dismissal from USC, he transferred to Moorpark Community College for a year before landing at Arizona State. He played 26 games for the Sun Devils, compiling 92 total tackles, 26 passes defensed, six interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Listed at 5-foot-11, Jones is a bit undersized for the position. However, he makes up for it with tremendous athleticism. At the pro level, he projects best as a man-cover corner due to his stellar foot speed and ability to change direction to stick with his targets. Jones’ sound field awareness and instincts to close in on the football make him effective in zone coverage, as well.

Chase Lucas, CB

For six seasons, Lucas manned the Arizona State defensive backfield. In 2017, he was named a freshman All-American, leading the team in interceptions and passes-defensed. He was a two-time Second Team All-Pac-12 selection, earning the distinction in 2017 and 2020.

Lucas started 49 games for Arizona State, playing both outside corner and in the slot. The 25-year-old compiled six interceptions, 34 passes-defensed, two forced fumbles and two sacks.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound corner’s potential connection to the Patriots may indeed go beyond this week’s visit, as his childhood friend, and former Sun Devil teammate currently suits up for the team…wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Darien Butler, LB

The 22-year-old was a starter for the Sun Devils since his freshman year, earning the team's Ron Pritchard Outstanding Linebacker award in the process. From his sophomore through his senior seasons, he was voted a team captain. Butler started 37 games for Arizona State, taking on a leadership role both on and off the field. In 2021, he had 68 tackles [8.5 for-loss], two sacks and a team-high three interceptions. However, Butler also missed the final three games of the season due to a concussion.

Despite being a bit undersized for the linebacker position [listed at 5-foot-10, 220 pounds], Butler projects as a tough versatile linebacker at the pro level.

With the the meetings expected take place in Arizona, they will not qualify as top-30 visits.