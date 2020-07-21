Here Are Overall Ratings For Patriots' Defensive Players in Madden 21

On Monday we showed you the overall ratings for the New England Patriots' offensive players in Madden 21, which is set to release on Aug. 25. Today, we show you the overall ratings for the Patriots' defensive players.

Here they are:

Free Safety

- Devin McCourty: 92

- Adrian Phillips: 78

- Cody Davis: 68

Strong Safety

- Patrick Chung: 83

- Kyle Dugger: 73

- Terrence Brooks: 71

Cornerback

- Stephon Gilmore: 99

- Jason McCourty: 85

- Jonathan Jones: 83

- J.C. Jackson: 82

- Joejuan Williams: 70

- Justin Bethel: 66

- Lenzy Pipkins: 66

Middle Linebacker

- Dont'a Hightower: 88

- Ja'Whaun Bentley: 77

- Cassh Maluia: 60

Outside Linebacker

- Josh Uche: 72

- Brandon Copeland: 72

- Shilique Calhoun: 68

- Anfernee Jennings: 67

- Tashawn Bowser: 62

- Brandon King: 60

Defensive End

- Lawrence Guy: 81

- John Simon: 80

- Chase Winovich: 75

- Deatrich Wise Jr.: 74

- Derek Rivers: 68

Defensive Tackle

- Adam Butler: 76

- Beau Allen: 72

- Byron Cowart: 63

Looking at the overall ratings, the glaring weakness of New England's defense in 2020 is their outside linebacker room. The top players at that positions (based on overall rating) are Josh Uche (72), a rookie second-round pick, and Brandon Copeland (72), who the team added via free agency this offseason. Outside of them, there is a player in the OLB grouping that is rated higher than a 68. Thats problematic for a team that is trying to sustain the historic success they had on the defensive side of the ball in 2019.

The defensive interior is another spot that could use some more talent. Adam Butler, who thrives much more as a pass-rush specialist than in the run game, tops the depth chart based on Madden's overall rating of him (76). Depending on whether they change schemes or not, Lawrence Guy could also be found at defensive tackle. But as of right now, New England could help themselves by acquiring another interior defensive lineman at some point.

One of the players that could make the biggest jump this year is second-year defensive back Joejuan Williams. But it won't be easy. If Williams is used as a cornerback and safety in 2020, he would benefit from a ton of talent around him, which could help him climb his way from a 70 overall rating to somewhere in the high 70s. His playing time likely won't merit him climbing any higher than that. 2019 third-round pick Chase Winovich (75) is another player than could see his overall rating increase quite a bit during his second season in the NFL.