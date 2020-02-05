Patriots' Projected Win Total Takes Slight Dip For 2020 Season

The New England Patriots have many big decisions to make this offseason, which has caused the sports books to dock their projected win total for the 2020 season compared to last season. But it may not be as much as you would expect.

New England is projected to have the 3rd highest win total in the NFL (10.5) which is slightly behind their 2019 season projected win total (11). They are right behind the Ravens (11) and the Chiefs (11.5) and tied with the 49ers in the projections.

Here are top 10 projected win totals in the NFL for the 2020 season, per BetOnline:

1) Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5

2) Baltimore Ravens: 11

3) New England Patriots: 10.5

4) San Francisco 49ers: 10.5

5) New Orleans Saints: 10

6) Philadelphia Eagles: 10

7) Green Bay Packers: 9.5

8) Minnesota Vikings: 9.5

9) Dallas Cowboys: 9

10) Pittsburgh Steelers: 9

Despite New England potentially losing Tom Brady this offseason, BetOnline still has the Patriots winning double-digit games next season. That's because they also have New England as the best odds to sign Brady this offseason. If the 42-year-old QB does sign elsewhere when the free agency window opens, you can bet that the sports books will subtract a couple wins from the 6-time Super Bowl champion's projected total.

It's also interesting to see San Francisco, who lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, has the same projected win total as the Patriots. The 49ers did go 13-3 this past season during the regular season, but because of the potential large amount of turnover this offseason they barely broke threshold for double-digit wins in the projections. That's telling of how hard it is to remain as one of the best teams in the NFL year-in and year-out, which is something every team besides the Patriots has failed to do over the past two decades.