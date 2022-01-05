Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Patriots-Dolphins Week Eighteen Injury Report: First Edition — Agholor Returns, Dugger, Eleven Limited for Pats on Wednesday

    A few key Patriots with injury/health concerns are listed on Wednesday’s report, as the team prepares for its Week Eighteen showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

    The first practice participation and injury report of Week Eighteen of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9 at 4:25pm from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    In anticipation of the warmer temperatures likely to be faced Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick held Wednesday’s practice inside the Socios.com Fieldhouse. Still, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surround the health of some key players.

    Here is Wednesday’s full report:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

    C David Andrews, Shoulder

    DL Christian Barmore, Knee

    RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

    DB Cody Davis, Wrist

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

    WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

    S Adrian Phillips, Knee

    T Isaiah Wynn, Hip

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    What It Means: Patriots

    Returning to practice for the first time since exiting the Patriots’ Week Fifteen matchup (with the Indianapolis Colts) was wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The 28-year-old was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, as he still remains under observation for a concussion.

    Though he was not listed, rookie outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins was also present for the start of Wednesday’s practice. As a result, Perkins’ 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve has opened.

    The Patriots did have one absence on Wednesday. Safety Kyle Dugger did not participate in practice due to a hand injury. Dugger has been a mainstay in the Pats defensive backfield in 2021, playing on 72.5 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. On Sunday, he logged two tackles, one pass defensed and one interception.

    Cornerback Myles Bryant, offensive linemen Yodny Cajuste and practice squad offensive lineman Will Sherman were also absent on Wednesday, as each player remains on COVID-19/Reserve

    MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-8)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    No Players Listed.

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    DT John Jenkins, Illness

    DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad

    WR DeVante Parker, Not Injury Related - Veteran Rest

    WR Preston Williams, Illness

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow

    WR Isaiah Ford, Knee

    RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle

    What It Means: Dolphins

    Miami had full participation for Wednesday's practice, though they did list four players as limited participants. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was listed with a quad injury, and may be one to watch as the week progresses. Ogbah is a key member of the Dolphins front seven, playing in all 16 games and logging 9 sacks, 25 solo tackles and one forced fumble.

    Wide receiver DeVante Parker (veteran rest) was present for practice, resting for only part of the session. Defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receiver Preston Williams are fresh off the COVID-19/Reserve list, each listed with illness.

