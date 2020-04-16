PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Favored in Half of 2020 Games

Devon Clements

Although the NFL won't release the official schedules for the 2020 season until May 9, we still know who the New England Patriots will be facing next season, which gives the oddsmakers an opportunity to create spreads for every game. 

Unfortunately, the odds don't seem too forever be in favor of New England. 

The Patriots are only favored in half of their games for the 2020 season, according to BetOnline. Here are the spreads for each of New England's games next season:

New England Patriots +3 @ Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots +1½ @ Houston Texans

New England Patriots +8½ @ Kansas Chiefs

New England Patriots pk @ Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots +3 @ Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots -2½ @ Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots -1½ @ New York Jets

New England Patriots +4 @ Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals @ New England Patriots -5½

Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots +2½

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots -2

Denver Broncos @ New England Patriots -5

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots -6

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots -7½

New York Jets @ New England Patriots -7

San Francisco 49ers @ New England Patriots +2

Overall, the Patriots are favored in eight games, underdogs in seven, and have on pick'em. 

The six-time Super Bowl champions are beginning the post-Tom Brady era with a very tough schedule, having to play the NFC West which includes the 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, and the Cardinals. On top of that, they also play the Ravens, Texans and Chiefs. The AFC East doesn't look like it's getting any easier either, as the Bills are coming off a strong season and the Dolphins are building to become a contender. 

To give you an even better idea of how Vegas feels about the Patriots in 2020, they have New England's game against the Chargers as a toss up. Keep in mind that Los Angeles currently has Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback heading into the season, but that could change if they choose to draft a quarterback with the 6th overall pick. 

The reason for the Patriots only being favored in eight games next season comes down to three names, which are listed in order of their importance: Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Anytime a team loses one of the best quarterbacks in the league - let alone the greatest QB of all-time - they are going to be favored less going forward, especially if the backup plan at QB still has many question marks surrounding it. Tack on the fact that the Patriots' defense no longer has two of its best pass rushers (i.e. Van Noy and Collins) and it makes sense why oddsmakers aren't favoring the Patriots against many of the NFL's best teams. 

The spreads will change after the draft. But as of right now, the outlook for the Patriots' 2020 season is a bit worrisome. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

HBD, Bill Belichick

Devon Clements

These Pre-Draft Stories Describe Rob Gronkowski in a Nutshell

"I’m bringing this guy up to Bill every other day, and he’s telling me he likes to watch SpongeBob."

Devon Clements

Where Would Jarrett Stidham Rank Amongst This Year's Prospects?

One NFL Draft analyst give his take on where Jarrett Stidham would rank on his QB big board for the 2020 Draft.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots 'Doing a Ton of Research' on Alabama LB Terrell Lewis

The Patriots have reportedly even reached out to Lewis' high school coaches.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' Official Draft Day Hats Revealed

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick the Comedian: How Coach Gets Involved in Patriots' Rookie Show

"As we’ve seen, still successful, still the greatest all-time coach, still wins, still Super Bowls.”

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick vs. Technology: Jack of All Trades, Master of None

"Yeah, it's been interesting to get educated on different technologies."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Are Odds That Patriots Draft One of Top QBs in 2020 Draft?

You might be surprised by how strong oddsmakers give the Patriots a chance of drafting one of this year's top quarterback prospects.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Bill Belichick's Remarks Might Tell Us When He Wants to Draft QB This Year

While it might have just been a general analysis, Bill Belichick may have hinted at where he wants to select a quarterback in the 2020 Draft.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: 'Everybody Knows' Patriots Will Take QB in 2020 NFL Draft

"So it seems to be, pick someone in the first round or pick someone in the mid-rounds. There's really no in-between for the Patriots."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe