Patriots Hall of Fame Announces All-Dynasty Team

Not many teams are able to put together a dynasty, and even fewer can get it to last 20 years.

The New England Patriots Hall of Fame has been celebrating their team’s two decades of dominance for the past year, and it is capping things off with an official All-Dynasty Team.

The 42 team members, which were announced Thursday, all made at least one Super Bowl appearance with New England, and 38 of them were a part of at least one of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl-winning squads.

“As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious,” said hall of fame executive director Bryan Morry in a statement. “While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections.”

A combination of fan voting and a panel of Patriots experts was used to determine the honorees, who are as follows:

Quarterback: Tom Brady Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White Fullback: James Develin Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney Center: Dan Koppen Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty Kicker: Adam Vinatieri Punter: Ryan Allen Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs Punt returner: Julian Edelman Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona Head coach: Bill Belichick

Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White

Fullback: James Develin

Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham

Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder

Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney

Center: Dan Koppen

Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork

Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich

Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer

Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore

Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty

Kicker: Adam Vinatieri

Punter: Ryan Allen

Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs

Punt returner: Julian Edelman

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo

Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Belichick, Brady, Gronkowski, Moss and Vinatieri were all also named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team in 2019.

Nine active Patriots made the cut: Belichick, Hightower, Gilmore, Chung, McCourty, White, Thuney, Slater and Cardona.

Jerod Mayo, Lawyer Milloy, Stephen Neal, Shaq Mason, David Andrews, Stephen Gostkowski, LeGarrette Blount and Danny Amendola were selected as honorable mentions.

There are a combined 61 All-Pro honors, 103 Super Bowl rings and 291 AFC East regular season titles accounted for on the team. Brady and Belichick were the only ones around for all six titles, and Brady leads all players with nine Super Bowl appearances and 14 Pro Bowl selections.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell.