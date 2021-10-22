Patriots-Jets Week Seven Injury Report: Final Edition — What It Means for Sunday

The New England Patriots list a total of 14 players as ‘questionable’ for Week Seven, while ruling out two members of their defensive backfield.

The New England Patriots and New York Jets have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Seven showdown in Foxboro.

The Pats and Jets will face off this Sunday, October 24 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Six matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

CB Jonathan Jones, Shoulder (DNP)

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed,

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder (LP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Knee (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux, Finger (DNP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle (DNP)

LB Brandon King, Thigh (LP)

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)

DB Adrian Phillips, Back (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee (LP)

NEW YORK JETS

OUT

TE Tyler Kroft, Back (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Tevin Coleman, Hamstring (LP)

What It Means — Patriots

Missing the week’s entire practice slate is usually a bad sign for a player who is hopeful to suit up for their team’s next game. With the team having confirmed that Jonathan Jones will be out for Sunday’s game, the team will be dipping into an already thin depth chart at cornerback for assistance. Though J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills will once again draw starting duties on the outside, the slot (a role in which Jones is quite proficient) may be more problematic to fill. Earlier this week, the team promoted defensive back Myles Bryant to the active roster. The hard-hitting defensive back has continuously played a versatile role with New England. He has taken snaps at free safety, strong safety, slot cornerback and perimeter cornerback. Against the Jets, Bryant is the likely choice to sub into the slot. Joejuan Williams, a healthy scratch for Week Six, would be better suited as a reserve option on the outside. Rookie Shaun Wade, who has yet to suit up in a regular season game for the Pats, will also be out, as he continues to recover from a concussion. D’Angelo Ross, Elijah Benton and Sean Davis remain options via the practice squad.

While the Patriots listed a total of fourteen players as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup, two are of particular note, as neither player participated in Friday’s practice. The absence of linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle/elbow) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (finger) does not bode well for their playing status in Week Seven. On Thursday, Hightower was a limited participant in practice. However, the nine-year veteran was notably constrained by his injuries, evident by his being heavily taped. four of their linebackers: In addition to Hightower, four other Pats’ linebackers, Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Josh Uche (shoulder), Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Brandon King (thigh), are also ‘questionable’ for Sunday, having been limited participants during Friday’s practice.

Godchaux’s potential absence on Sunday raises some would-be problems for New England’s run defense. He, along with fellow defensive tackles Lawrence Guy and rookie Christian Barmore have formed quite the formidable trio in the middle of the Patriots’ defensive front. If the veteran nose tackle is unable to play on Sunday, Carl Davis is the likely choice to get the start. In six games with the Pats in 2021, Davis has compiled five solo tackles, one quarterback hit and one sack.

What It Means — Jets

Compared to their New England counterparts, the Jets will be entering Sunday’s matchup largely healthy. However, their listees on Friday’s report could pose significant problems for this Week Seven matchup.

According to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, linebacker C.J. Mosley (hamstring/groin strain) will "go down to the wire," with the team making a decision on his status after a pre-game workout in New England on Sunday. The veteran linebacker is one of the Jets most productive defenders, compiling a total of 45 tackles (25 solo, 20 assisted), one pass defended and one forced fumble. With his being listed as ‘doubtful,’ after having missed Friday’s practice, his outlook for playing on Sunday is dismal, at best.

Jets tight end Tyler Kroft (back) has officially been listed as ‘out’ for Sunday’s game. THe 29-year-old Rutgers product has 46 yards receiving on six receptions in four games for New York.

Running back Tevin Coleman is ‘questionable’ as he deals with a hamstring injury. Coleman has rushed for 73 yards on 21 carries in four games in 2021, thus far. The 28-year-old ran for 24 yards on five carries in New York’s Week Two loss to the Patriots in September.