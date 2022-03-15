There is an old adage which reads: “There is honor in reliability.”

As the first day of legal tampering in the 2022 NFL free agency period drew to a close, one of the New England Patriots’ most-reliable players found himself returning to the Foxboro fold for the upcoming season.

Late Monday night, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Patriots’ re-signing of kicker Nick Folk. According to Pelissero, Folk’s new contract will see him make up to $5.6 million [with incentives] over two years, with $2.19 million guaranteed.

The 37-year-old finished the season tied for first in the NFL in points scored, second in field goals made and sixth in field-goal percentage (92.3%). He made 36 of 39 field goals, with his longest coming from 53 yards. Since arriving in New England, Folk has made 90.5 percent of his 84 field goal attempts. In fact, only three kickers [with a minimum of 70 attempts] in the NFL have a better overall field goal percentage. In addition to his reliability, he has also shown an ability to kick for distance, connecting from beyond 50 yards in several clutch situations.

While Folk’s statistics have been impressive, his reliability and durability have drawn both the attention, and admiration, of his teammates, coaches and Patriots fans. Ironically, Folk’s presence on the Patriots was far from guaranteed to begin the 2021 season. After signing a deal in the offseason to return to New England, the Pats signed undrafted rookie free agent kicker Quinn Nordin, who pushed Folk for a spot on the roster during training camp. During final roster cut downs, Folk was released, with Nordin earning the spot on New England’s 53-man roster. Shortly thereafter, he would return to the Patriots, as a member of their practice squad. When Nordin was placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, Folk once again found himself handling the Patriots’ kicking duties, which he held for the entirety of the season.

Folk joins fellow veterans Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, James Ferentz and Brian Hoyer as having agreed to return to Foxboro for the upcoming 2022 season.