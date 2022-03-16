Patriots lose FB Jakob Johnson to Raiders; On to ‘Next Man Up?’

The 2022 League year has begun in the NFL, and yet another key member of the 2021 New England Patriots offense is headed west to join former offensive coordinator, and new Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels in Sin City.

Fullback Jakob Johnson has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the ‘silver and black’ for the 2022 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed. Johnson was the second player added to the Raiders’ offensive backfield on Wednesday, as Las Vegas also reportedly signed running back/special teamer Brandon Bolden to a deal.

On Sunday, just one day before the commencement of the legal tampering period, the Patriots declined to place a restricted free agent tender on Johnson, while placing a second-round restricted free agent tender on Jakobi Meyers.

As a result, the 27-year-old hit the open market, and will now take his talents to the Nevada desert.

Johnson, who grew up in Germany played his collegiate football in Tennessee. He joined the Patriots in 2019 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. Through his tenacity and continuous improvement, Johnson earned a role on New England’s roster as a traditional fullback.

Johnson played in every game over the past two seasons and was the only fullback on New England’s roster in 2021. During his three years in New England, Johnson proved himself as a valuable member of the Patriots’ offense, displaying superb blocking skills, as well as being a capable contributor on special teams. Johnson played in every game over the past two seasons and was the only fullback on New England’s roster in 2021.

While both sides apparently attempted to come together on an agreement, they found themselves at odds on its value. Johnson made $850,000 in base pay in 2021, meaning a low-tender for 2022 would have been $2.4 million. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, this was ‘a bit too big of a jump for New England’ for 2022. As a result, Johnson is set to become an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team of his choosing.

Despite the decision on Johnson’s departure primarily being a financial one, it also may indicate that the Patriots have a contingency plan at the fullback position.

Enter 2020 third-round draft selection Dalton Keene.

The 22-year-old was expected to use his time in camp during 2021 to work on improving his route running, while also taking some reps at the fullback position. However, Keene was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of training camp. In August, he was moved to injured reserve, after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

Keene’s ability to move around the field allows him to line up as an H-back, a fullback, or as an option in the slot or the perimeter. During his time in college, he frequently demonstrated the skill to run with power after the catch. Johnson’s impending departure may give him the chance to compete for the fullback role. However, it should be noted that Keene has yet to become an offensive factor with the Patriots, and is still likely to face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot in 2022.

In addition to Keene, the Patriots may look to the 2022 NFL Draft for some help at the position, with Purdue’s Zander Horvath, Wisconsin’s John Chenal, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Hill and Michigan State-hybrid Connor Heyward.