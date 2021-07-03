Patriots Notebook: Douglas Joins Coaching Staff, Godchaux Honored By His Alma-Mater and More

The New England Patriots are adding a new face to their quality control department, a key free agent acquisition is honored by his high school and Mac Jones earns the praise of his former college teammate.

The New England Patriots continue to march closer to the start of 2021 Training Camp. However, the Pats continue to make news throughout the league. From the hiring of a new member of the coaching staff, to a new defensive lineman honored by his alma-mater, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook:

Ross Douglas Hired to Pats’ Coaching Staff

As first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, the New England Patriots have hired Ross Douglas to their coaching staff. It is presumed that the former Rutgers assistant will fill a quality control position in New England.

Douglas began his collegiate playing career at Michigan in 2013, as a hybrid linebacker/safety. Following the 2015 season, he transferred to Rutgers, where he played from 2016-17. Douglas was invited for a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2018. However, he was unable to find a spot on the Steelers; (or any) NFL roster.

Still, Douglas remained working in football. He turned his attention to coaching, returning to Rutgers in the fall of 2018. During his time on the Scarlet Knights staff, he worked in player development, and also served as a defensive assistant. Under Greg Schiano, Douglas became a graduate assistant on the defensive side of the ball, working specifically with the team’s secondary.

Earlier this year, Douglas was announced as the new cornerbacks coach at Richmond. Instead, he will accept an entry-level role on the Patriots 2021 staff.

Godchaux Honored by his High School

New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to fill a major role on the team’s revitalized defensive line in 2021. Having joined the Patriots on a two-year, $16 million free agency contract, the former Miami Dolphin will have more than a few sharp eyes on him as the team progresses through training camp.

With the Pats’ currently on summer hiatus, Godchaux returned home to Louisiana to hold his annual football camp; a free event for young athletes ages 7-15. He also found himself the recipient of a special honor. His number had been retired by his alma mater, Plaquemine High School.

Robert Bailey of Rosenhaus Sports (who represents Godchaux) shared a photo of the event on social media:

Godchaux was an All-State defensive lineman for the Plaquemine Green Devils by his junior season. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL and LCL suffered in his senior season opener, causing him to miss the majority of the season. However, he still graduated Plaquemine as a four-star recruit.

Godchaux went on to an impressive collegiate career at Louisiana State University. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. However, the versatile defensive lineman has always maintained close ties to his hometown. As such, his desire to give back continues to be evident in the passion he shows for his camp.

“Coming back here and seeing a smile on these kids’ faces, to me, that’s more than any dollar, more than any money,” Godchaux told WBRZ 2. “They will remember this for life. They will remember Davon Godchaux coming back, putting on a camp. And they’re going to remember that when they get older and tell their kids about it. That means more than anything to me.”

While his No. 7 Plaquemine jersey will no longer be issued in his honor, Devon Godchaux’s legacy will likely be forged by the commitment he has to remembering his roots.

Hurts Praises Jones

After being chosen with the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will garner his share of attention in the upcoming season. Still, the 21-year-old is no stranger to the bright lights of scrutiny. During his final year at Alabama, Jones led the Crimson Tide to a National Championship victory. In the process, he threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.

However, success at the collegiate level provides no guarantee of similar, or greater accomplishments at the pro level. Although Jones showed some moments of promise during last month’s mandatory minicamp, it is nightly-likely that his rookie season will consist of more learning and observation than on-field action.

As such, Jones might just be exactly where he ought to be. In fact, one of his former Alabama teammates believes that he will be successful in the NFL for that same reason.

Prior to his title run with Alabama, Jones had seen limited time on the field. At one point, he was the third option on a quarterback depth chart that included both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Rather than resenting his place among the Crimson tide quarterbacks, Jones chose to use his time wisely. He learned while patiently waiting for his opportunity.

Recently, Hurts expressed his sentiments as to why he believes that this patience will serve Jones well in the NFL:

“Mac Jones, he had the opportunity — I think the best way you can learn is to watch,” Hurts said in an interview with WVTM 13 in Birmingham. “Watch, take note of those around you, kind of learn the lay of the land, if you will, and learn that way. Mac had a very unique college career where he had to stay patient, and it worked out for him.”

Jones will join incumbents Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in what promises to be an intruigung quarterback competition during traning camp.