Patriots Notebook: Rookies Report on July 20, Preseason Games on NFL Network, Patriots Foundation Donates to Providence After School Alliance

The New England Patriots are set to open 2021 Training Camp in just over one week. However, the Pats continue to make news throughout the league. From rookies reporting to camp on Tuesday to the Patriots Foundation in community action, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook:

Save the Dates: Patriots Training Camp

For the first time since 2019, the Patriots will welcome fans to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts for 2021 Training Camp. New England’s veteran are set to report on Tuesday, July 27, with the first official practice scheduled for Wednesday, July 28.

Patriots rookies will report to Foxboro on Tuesday July 20. The 2021 Draft class, including quarterback Mac Jones, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, linebacker Ronnie Perkins, et.al.) are expected to be among the newest Patriots to arrive in camp. Rookies from the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are set to report to their respective camps on Tuesday, as well.

On Saturday, July 31, for the first time ever, all 32 clubs (including the Patriots) will hold practice with club-led fan events. July 31 will be branded as Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled By Gatorade, with NFL Network providing 13 hours of live coverage, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp” kicks off July 26, providing extensive coverage of training camps throughout the summer.

New England will also be participating in joint practices on two occasions during the 2021 preseason. On August 16 and 17, the Pats will take part in practice sessions with the Eagles, in anticipation of their preseason game on August 19. To close the preseason schedule, the Pats will welcome Joe Judge and the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium on August 25. The teams will play their final preseason game on Sunday, August 29 at MetLIfe Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Patriots Preseason Games to Air on NFL Network

The Patriots will have more national exposure this summer as they take the field for each of their three preseason games. On Tuesday, the NFL Network announced its live preseason schedule. The slate kicks off with eight Week 1 games starting Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 PM ET with Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones' likely to make his debut for the Pats against the Washington Football Team. NFL Network will broadcast all three of New England’s preseason contests.

Week 1 — Thursday, August 12

7:30 PM ET – Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots

Week 2 — Thursday, August 19

7:30 PM ET – New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3 — Sunday, August 29

6:00 PM ET – New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Patriots Foundation to Present $30,000 Digital Divide Grant to Providence After School Alliance

The Patriots Foundation continues to provide exemplary support to communities throughout New England. On Tuesday, July 20, the Patriots Foundation announced that they will present a $30,000 donation to the Providence After School Alliance (PASA). This check is a donation on behalf of the NFL Foundation and Patriots Foundation to bridge the “digital divide” within our communities. With this donation, PASA will be able to expand their afterschool programming and purchase new computers and technology equipment.

Josh Kraft, President of the Patriots Foundation, along with Patriots executive director of community affairs and Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, will visit Roger Williams Park in Providence, Rhode Island to present the donation. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will also participate in the presentation. Following the presentation, Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot will participate in a trivia game with students.

ABOUT THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS FOUNDATION

Robert Kraft established the New England Patriots Foundation in 1994 as a way to give back to the communities the Patriots call home. The mission of the foundation is to aid individuals and families that are often marginalized in today’s society. Through the implementation of year-round programming and support of philanthropic agencies, the foundation is building stronger communities throughout New England. For more information about the New England Patriots Foundation, visit www.patriots.com/community

ABOUT THE PROVIDENCE AFTER SCHOOL ALLIANCE

The Providence After School Alliance’s mission is to help close persistent opportunity gaps by expanding and improving quality after school, summer and other out of school time learning opportunities for all the youth of Providence by organizing a sustainable public-private partnership that contributes to student success and serves as a national model. To learn more, visit www.mypasa.org