Patriots Protect Four From Practice Squad in Advance of Week Eighteen Matchup with Dolphins

For nearly the entirety of the 2021 NFL Season, the New England Patriots had yet to protect any members of their practice squad from being signed by teams potentially in need of their services.

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Patriots wished to assert that privilege.

According to Tuesday’s NFL transaction wire, New England protected wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, tight end Matt LaCosse, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and safety Sean Davis. Each of the four protected players have served as either standard elevations or COVID-19 Replacements this season.

Since joining the Pats in 2020, Wilkerson has been a mainstay on the team’s practice squad. With fellow wideouts Nelson Agholor still sidelined via concussion protocol, and N’Keal Harry a healthy scratch, he made the most of his opportunity as a roster elevation in Week Seventeen. The 24-year-old earned a pair of ‘firsts’ last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilkerson had four catches (the first of which was also his first NFL reception) for 42 yards and two touchdowns, his only two career scoring catches, to date. The Southeast Missouri State product took 60 offensive snaps. In the process, he may have earned himself additional playing time as New England heads to the playoffs.

LaCosse has been with the Patriots since 2019. In his first season in New England, he started eight games, catching 13 passes with one touchdown. Having opted out of the 2020 season amidst COVID-19 concerns, LaCosse made his 2021 season debut against the Cleveland Browns in November. The former 2015 undrafted free agent has also spent time with the New York Giants, New York Jets and Denver Broncos before agreeing to terms with New England.

Ekuale has recently taken a notable role in the Patriots front seven. Since signing with the Patriots practice squad, the 27-year-old has been elevated to the gameday roster six times. Ekuale has compiled five tackles, along with two sacks On Sunday, he played a season-high 22 defensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Having signed with the Patriots practice squad in October, Davis has been elevated once during 2021 for New England’s Week Thirteen contest against the Buffalo Bills on December 6. The Maryland product played five downs in the Patriots defensive backfield. The 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick from Maryland previously appeared in four games this year for the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts. Through 42 career starts, Davis has totaled 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and two recoveries.

The four protections are the maximum allowed under the 2020 collective bargaining agreement. As a result, they will not be eligible to join another organization’s 53-man roster ahead of the finale.

The Miami Dolphins will host New England for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.