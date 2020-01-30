PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots React to OL Coach Dante Scarnecchia's Retirement

Sarah Weisberg

A big blow to the New England Patriots' coaching staff came on Tuesday when offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia announced his retirement at age-71 from the NFL for the second time. 

Scarnecchia's impact on football, let alone the Patriots, will soon have him in the Hall of Fame for his efforts as an assistant coach. 

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Josh McDaniels and some current and former players shared their thoughts over the past couple days about Scarnecchia's retirement.

"Dante Scarnecchia has been unbelievable in every way. As a coach, he was extraordinarily talented at teaching his players and bringing the most out of each of them," Kraft said via Patriots .com. "Dante put everything he had into helping his players achieve their maximum potential -- the mark of a great coach. His contributions to our team and to the game of football are unprecedented over the last four decades. Yet even more remarkable is the impact Dante has had on countless players, coaches and staff members who have walked through our doors. He modeled the principles he believed in through his hard work, diligence and integrity. He held himself accountable. He trained alongside his players. He treated everyone with respect. There truly is no way to sum up the incredible career he's had, the positive impact he's made on our franchise or how much he will be missed. We are forever grateful for Dante and wish him the absolutely best in his next chapter, along with his lovely wife Susan and his family. The New England Patriots are better because of Dante Scarnecchia, and he will always have a home with us."

"It was a privilege to coach with Dante for so long, Belichick said. "I knew that long before his initial retirement and throughout a second act of continued excellence. Dante is among the very best assistant coaches ever."

"I am so fortunate to have coached with Dante Scarnecchia," McDaniels said. "He has been a respected mentor, an admired colleague and a trusted friend throughout my career. He loved coaching and excelled at helping his players reach their full potential. He was disciplined and demanding, yet personable. Stern, yet understanding. His work ethic was beyond reproach. He studied every detail, focused on fundamentals and gave each player personal instruction to help them improve every day. I know he made me a better coach and I will always be grateful for his countless contributions to our team's success. He is a great coach and an even better person. His daily presence will be missed, but he won't be forgotten."

"You use the word respected. I don't know any coach that's been through that organization that has more respect than Dante," former Patriot and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest said. "Somebody who's a grinder. He ran the hill with the offensive linemen and the players. He demanded respect in the classroom. He knew his job from A to Z," McGinest said. "He was able to develop so many different players you probably never heard of and have one of the best protections, one of the best offensive lines in the league. A guy that when you try to talk to him and get him on an interview, he wants no part of it. He's so humble, but he meant so much to the organization. I just want to say congratulations. Hope you don't get the itch again because you did it before when you retired for a couple years. He loves football and he loved us and he gave us his all."

Others reached out via social media to express their thoughts on Coach Scarnecchia. 

4C8553CE-78BD-4D49-99ED-925B25A8ABEC
Patriots players commented on the Patriots' official Instagram post about the retirement of o-line coach, Dante Scarnnechia. 
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could WR Danny Amendola Return to New England? https://www.si.com/nfl/lions/news/lions-danny-amendola-could-return-to-patriots-with-tom-brady

John Maakaron

by

DevonClements

NFL Rumors: "up to 8" Teams Interested in Signing Tom Brady This Offseason

Patriots quarterback Brady is rumored to have up to eight teams that would be interested in signing him this offseason when he becomes a free agent.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on Loss of Kobe Bryant

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on the loss of Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Report: Patriots O-Line Coach Dante Scarnecchia Has Retired

New England's offensive line coach Dante Scarnnechia has reportedly retired from the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

WATCH: Sneak Peak of 'The Great Brady Heist' Released by FOX Sports

FOX Sports released a speak peak of their documentary explaining the story behind Patriots QB Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl LI jersey.

Devon Clements

Sad to hear that Larry Eisenhauer has passed away...https://www.patriots.com/news/former-boston-patriots-de-larry-eisenhauer-passes-away

Devon Clements

Roger Goodell Provides No Update on Investigation for Patriots' Videotaping Scandal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said about the Patriots-Bengals video scandal that "we're going to get it right," without providing an updated timeline.

Devon Clements

Joe Montana's Advice to Tom Brady: Don't Leave Patriots 'If You Don't Have To'

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana advised Patriots QB Tom Brady to stay in New England, as long as the circumstances permit it.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Got Good-Luck Text From Tom Brady Ahead of SBLIV

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he received texts of encouragement from former teammate, Tom Brady, ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Not many times you'll openly hear a player say they don't want to play for the greatest coach of all-time... https://patriotswire.usatoday.com/2020/01/28/49ers-richard-sherman-lions-fa-patriots/

Devon Clements