PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots-Related Super Bowl LIV Prop Bets

Devon Clements

One of the amusing parts of the Super Bowl, especially for gambling-savvy people or others who aren't really into football, is prop bets. And for this Super Bowl, fans of the reigning New England Patriots can still bet on Patriots-related prop bets for Super Bowl LIV despite their team not playing in the championship game. That is in part thanks to New England's constant relevance in the news, Tom Brady's potential departure, and Jimmy Garoppolo. 

Here are the Patriots-related prop bets for Super Bowl LIV, which were generated by BetOnline:

- Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say "Patriots"?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

- Will they mention that Jimmy Garoppolo started with the Patriots?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

- Will Darrelle Revis tweet about Richard Sherman during the game?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

- Will Tom Brady be mentioned?

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +225 (9/4)

At sportsbook PointsBet, Shanahan has 100-1 odds to blow another 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons when they gave up a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. 

If I were a betting man, I'm betting yes to everything except for Shanahan blowing a 28-3 lead. Seeing that he was just the OC in Atlanta during Super Bowl LI, Shanahan is the head coach of a dominant 49ers team this season that is built to take leads rather than give them up. Super Bowl LI included a historic comeback that may never be replicated ever again, so it's safe to say it won't happen in Miami on Sunday. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stephon Gilmore Wins Defensive Player of the Year Award

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore wins the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Reports: Chargers, Raiders to Pursue Tom Brady During Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams that will reportedly pursue quarterback Tom Brady when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

Devon Clements

Report: Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Previews Super Bowl Commercial

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Tom Brady's cryptic photo late last week actually was a preview to a Super Bowl commercial he is featured in.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Willing to Give Tom Brady Excess of $30 million Per Year

The Patriots are reportedly willing to give quarterback Tom Brady $30+ million per year to stay in New England.

Devon Clements

WATCH: Here's What Stephon Gilmore Said After Winning DPOY

Here's what Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore had to say after accepting the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

Here's a look at what Kobe Bryant said to the Patriots when he visited them in OTAs back in 2018…

Devon Clements

'The Great Brady Heist' Gives A Fresh Look At Tom Brady's International Jersey Scandal

WARNING: Spoilers are included in this review.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' Devin McCourty Explains Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said he heard first-hand from Tom Brady the meaning behind his cryptic social media post.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Devin McCourty Says It Was Plan All Week to Bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty recalled that it was the plan all week to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, which is contrary to what Butler and Eric Rowe said about the situation.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post May Have Been Kobe Bryant Tribute

An Instagram post by Tom Brady that many have speculated could be hinting at Brady's offseason decision could actually just be a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe