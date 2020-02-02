Patriots-Related Super Bowl LIV Prop Bets

One of the amusing parts of the Super Bowl, especially for gambling-savvy people or others who aren't really into football, is prop bets. And for this Super Bowl, fans of the reigning New England Patriots can still bet on Patriots-related prop bets for Super Bowl LIV despite their team not playing in the championship game. That is in part thanks to New England's constant relevance in the news, Tom Brady's potential departure, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Here are the Patriots-related prop bets for Super Bowl LIV, which were generated by BetOnline:

- Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say "Patriots"?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

- Will they mention that Jimmy Garoppolo started with the Patriots?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

- Will Darrelle Revis tweet about Richard Sherman during the game?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

- Will Tom Brady be mentioned?

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +225 (9/4)

At sportsbook PointsBet, Shanahan has 100-1 odds to blow another 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons when they gave up a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

If I were a betting man, I'm betting yes to everything except for Shanahan blowing a 28-3 lead. Seeing that he was just the OC in Atlanta during Super Bowl LI, Shanahan is the head coach of a dominant 49ers team this season that is built to take leads rather than give them up. Super Bowl LI included a historic comeback that may never be replicated ever again, so it's safe to say it won't happen in Miami on Sunday.