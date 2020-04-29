Patriots Announce All-Decade Team for the 2010s
Devon Clements
On Wednesday, the New England Patriots announced their All-Decade team for the 2010s, which is a compilation of the greatest players to play at each position for New England over the past 10 years. The 29-position All-Decade team consists of 12 offensive players, including a flex player, 12 defensive players, one kicker, one punter, one returner, one special teams player and a head coach.
Here is New England's All-Decade team for the 2010s:
Head Coach
- Bill Belichick
Offense
QB: Tom Brady
FB: James Develin
RB: James White
OT: Nate Solder, Sebastian Vollmer
OG: Logan Mankins, Joe Thuney
C: David Andrews
WR: Julian Edelman, Wes Welker
TE: Rob Gronkowski
FLEX: Danny Amendola
Defense
DE: Chandler Jones, Trey Flowers
DT: Vince Wilfork, Lawrence Guy
OLB: Kyle Van Noy, Rob Ninkovich
ILB: Dont'a Hightower, Jerod Mayo
CB: Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler
S: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung
Special Teams
K: Stephen GostkowskI
P: Ryan Allen
RET: Julian Edelman
SPT: Matthew Slater
Of the 28 representatives on the team, 16 were unanimous selections. Tom Brady, Logan Mankins, Wes Welker, Vince Wilfork and Bill Belichick were also selected to all-decade team of the 2000s. Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mankins, Chandler Jones, Stephen Gostkowski and Belichick also made the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade team.