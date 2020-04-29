Patriots Announce All-Decade Team for the 2010s

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots announced their All-Decade team for the 2010s, which is a compilation of the greatest players to play at each position for New England over the past 10 years. The 29-position All-Decade team consists of 12 offensive players, including a flex player, 12 defensive players, one kicker, one punter, one returner, one special teams player and a head coach.

Here is New England's All-Decade team for the 2010s:

Head Coach

- Bill Belichick

Offense

QB: Tom Brady

FB: James Develin

RB: James White

OT: Nate Solder, Sebastian Vollmer

OG: Logan Mankins, Joe Thuney

C: David Andrews

WR: Julian Edelman, Wes Welker

TE: Rob Gronkowski

FLEX: Danny Amendola

Defense

DE: Chandler Jones, Trey Flowers

DT: Vince Wilfork, Lawrence Guy

OLB: Kyle Van Noy, Rob Ninkovich

ILB: Dont'a Hightower, Jerod Mayo

CB: Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler

S: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung

Special Teams

K: Stephen GostkowskI

P: Ryan Allen

RET: Julian Edelman

SPT: Matthew Slater

Of the 28 representatives on the team, 16 were unanimous selections. Tom Brady, Logan Mankins, Wes Welker, Vince Wilfork and Bill Belichick were also selected to all-decade team of the 2000s. Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mankins, Chandler Jones, Stephen Gostkowski and Belichick also made the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade team.