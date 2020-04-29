PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Announce All-Decade Team for the 2010s

Devon Clements

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots announced their All-Decade team for the 2010s, which is a compilation of the greatest players to play at each position for New England over the past 10 years. The 29-position All-Decade team consists of 12 offensive players, including a flex player, 12 defensive players, one kicker, one punter, one returner, one special teams player and a head coach.

Here is New England's All-Decade team for the 2010s:

Head Coach

- Bill Belichick 

Offense

QB: Tom Brady 

FB: James Develin 

RB: James White 

OT: Nate Solder, Sebastian Vollmer 

OG: Logan Mankins, Joe Thuney

C: David Andrews

WR: Julian Edelman, Wes Welker 

TE: Rob Gronkowski

FLEX: Danny Amendola

Defense

DE: Chandler Jones, Trey Flowers

DT: Vince Wilfork, Lawrence Guy

OLB: Kyle Van Noy, Rob Ninkovich 

ILB: Dont'a Hightower, Jerod Mayo 

CB: Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler 

S: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung

Special Teams 

K: Stephen GostkowskI

P: Ryan Allen

RET: Julian Edelman 

SPT: Matthew Slater 

Of the 28 representatives on the team, 16 were unanimous selections. Tom Brady, Logan Mankins, Wes Welker, Vince Wilfork and Bill Belichick were also selected to all-decade team of the 2000s. Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mankins, Chandler Jones, Stephen Gostkowski and Belichick also made the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade team. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY