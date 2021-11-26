Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Patriots Sign DT Niles Scott to Practice Squad

    The veteran defensive tackle fills one of the Patriots open spots on their practice squad.
    Author:

    The New England Patriots filled one of their three remaining openings on their practice squad on Thanksgiving Day. As confirmed by the NFL Transaction Wire, the Pats have signed free agent defensive tackle Niles Scott.

    New England suddenly found itself in need of practice squad depth along its defensive front. Just one day earlier, outside linebacker/defensive end Tashawn Bower agreed to join the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-man roster.

    Scott entered the league by signing as an undrafted rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. He played four seasons for Division III Frostburg State, where he recorded 150 tackles, 43 of them for loss, and 25 sacks. During his rookie season, the 6-foot-1, 320-pounder spent time with the Niners, as well as the Denver Broncos. However, he would gain his first game action in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. Scott appeared in six games for the Bengals, playing 46 defensive snaps in a reserve role, compiling four tackles.

    Scott missed the 2019 season on injured reserve, and signed with the Buffalo Bills in early August 2020. His time in Buffalo would be short lived, as he was waived with an injury settlement by the end of the month. Scott has spent much of the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Most recently, the 26-year-old had a brief three-week stint on the Tennessee Titans practice squad in November. The Patriots will host the Titans, on Sunday at 1:00pm ET.

    With Scott now in the fold, the Patriots have two remaining spots open on their practice squad. 

