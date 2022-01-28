Skip to main content
Player(s)
William Sherman, Arlington Hambright
Team(s)
New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Former CFL Offensive Lineman Drew Desjarlais to Futures Contract

Desjarlais is a sizable guard, who won consecutive Grey Cups during his tenure with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The New England Patriots officially signed former CFL offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a futures contract on Thursday, as confirmed by the NFL transaction wire.

After working out for the team during the first week of January, Desjarlais visited the organization again on Wednesday. The 24-year-old was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday. TSN’s Farhan Lalji the reported that Desjarlais was expected to sign a futures pact with New England.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 314 pounds, Desjarlais is a sizable lineman. He attended the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. He earned invitations to rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. However, he opted for the Canadian Football League (CFL) after being selected fourth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first round of the 2019 CFL Draft.

Read More

As a native of Belle River, Ontario, Desjarlais enjoyed his homecoming, winning consecutive Grey Cups during his tenure with the Blue Bombers. He was named a CFL Western All-Star during his second season. Desjarlais appeared in 32 career games for the Blue Bombers. In 2021, he started all 14 games at left guard, as Winnipeg’s line allowed the fewest sacks in the league.

Desjarlais is now the third offensive lineman to sign a futures contract with New England, along with Will Sherman and Arlington Hambright.

Running back Devine Ozigbo, wide receivers Malcolm Perry, Tre Nixon and Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and kicker Quinn Nordin have also reached agreements with the Patriots on such deals. 

8BC56671-F3CD-449E-B9D4-7B2DB9A53A15
News

Patriots Sign Former CFL Offensive Lineman Drew Desjarlais to Futures Contract

1 minute ago
Patriots HC Bill Belichick
News

Top Billing: Patriots HC Bill Belichick named PFWA’s 2021 Executive of the Year

35 minutes ago
Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels
News

Patriot Maven Notebook: Coaching Carousels, Front-Office Frenzies and the New England Patriots

Jan 26, 2022
Patriots C David Andrews
News

Patriots’ Center David Andrews Undergoes Offseason Surgery

Jan 26, 2022
Patriots TE Hunter Henry
News

‘Worth the Watch’ Yay or Nay? Tight Ends Returned to Relevance for Patriots in 2021

Jan 25, 2022
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots QB Mac Jones, DT Christian Barmore Named to PFWA’s 2021 All-Rookie Team

Jan 25, 2022
Patriots LB Matt Judon
News

Three Patriots Selected to 2021 PFWA All-AFC Team

Jan 24, 2022
Patriots Daniel Ekuale
News

Patriots Allow 12 Practice Squad Players to Enter Free Agency

Jan 24, 2022