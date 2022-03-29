Skip to main content

Patriots Reportedly Sign S Jabrill Peppers to One-Year Deal

The deal between the New England Patriots and Jabrill Peppers is worth up to $5 million, per reports.

In an effort to strengthen their secondary, while bolstering their return game, the New England Patriots have reportedly signed safety Jabrill Peppers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. New England had hosted the defensive back on a free agency visit at Gillette Stadium on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Peppers’ contract with the Patriots is worth up to $5 million. 

The 26-year-old was the first-round draft selection by the Cleveland Browns [25th overall] in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Michigan Wolverine appeared in 29 games for the Browns throughout his first two years in the NFL. During that time, Peppers started all 29 contests, compiling 137 total tackles (six, for loss), eight passes-defensed, and two interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2019, Peppers was traded to the New York Giants, as part of the deal which sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. Peppers spent three seasons with the Giants, playing 32 total games and amassing 196 total tackles (15, for loss), 17 passes-defensed, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. He suffered a torn ACL in October 2021, ending his season.

The Pats interest in his services should not be surprising. Over the course of his five-year NFL career, he has aligned at box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker and even taken some snaps on the defensive line. Peppers also has plenty of experience on special teams, having compiled 117 career returns on both punt and kick return duties.

In addition to his versatility, Peppers likely caught the organization’s sharp eye thanks in part to their new offensive assistant Joe Judge. The safety played the past two seasons under Judge, as he served as the Giants’ head coach. Peppers also visited Foxboro during the 2021 preseason, as the Patriots and Giants participated in joint practices. 

With Peppers having chosen to sign with the Patriots, he now joins Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Joshuah Bledsoe, special teams stalwart Cody Davis, and all-purpose defensive back Myles Bryant on the depth chart of the safety position for 2022.

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, right, sacks New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, left, during first quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
News

Nothing Could Be Finer: What to Watch For During This Summer’s Reported Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

By Mike D'Abate46 minutes ago
Safety Jabrill Peppers
News

Patriots FanNation Notebook: Peppers to Patriots? Butler Buzz is ‘Old News’ and More

By Mike D'Abate13 hours ago
JHK67YV6YJBZBIH7ZOSKUHDRG4
News

Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Roger McCreary is a Playmaker With Ridiculous Ball Skills

By Kevin Tame, Jr.16 hours ago
Patriots TE Jonnu Smith
News

Mr. Smith Goes to Foxboro — Patriots TE Jonnu Smith Aims For Improvement in 2022

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
Patriots HC Bill Belichick
News

Belichick: Patriots are “Looking Ahead to This Year” and More From the NFL Annual Meeting

By Mike D'AbateMar 28, 2022
Patriots HC Bill Belichick
News

Third Week’s the Charm? Patriots Remaining Roster Needs and Potential Free Agent Targets

By Mike D'AbateMar 27, 2022
10E4B7D3-E9C6-48B1-B7B4-C94868D2F40C
News

2022 NFL Important Dates

By Mike D'AbateMar 27, 2022
usa_today_17421688
News

2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Boye Mafe is a High-Motor Player, Pairs Athleticism With Effort

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Mar 27, 2022