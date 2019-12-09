Report: Patriots Under Investigation for Allegedly Videotaping Bengals' Play Calls

The New England Patriots are under league investigation for allegedly videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals' play calls during their Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

The incident was brought up during a press conference today with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor when a reporter asked Taylor if he could confirm that a Patriots employee was videotaping their play calls. Taylor said "No comment and we are aware," according to Russini.

Russini also reached out to the Bengals organization for further comment on the situation, but a spokesperson said they have no further comment.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter shared not long after that New England was reportedly filming an advance scout who was not filming. He was being filmed for a featured the team produces called "Do Your Job." According to Schefter, the video crew was credentialed by the Browns to shoot video in the press box and their PR person was aware.

Schefter said that a Bengals official saw a member of the video crew wearing a Patriots shirt and alerted the league. The league then confiscated the video.

Russini reached out to the Patriots organization regarding the incident, and New England said that this a very big misunderstanding and lack of communication with Cincinnati.