PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Patriots Voted as Least Trustworthy Front Office

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots aren't liked by a lot of fans. They are apparently also not liked by at least a few NFL agents. 

The Athletic interviewed 30 different NFL player agents for a story recently, and asked the question, "Among general managers or front-office leaders, whom do you trust the least?" 

While the voting was spread across several organizations, which included names like Broncos GM John Elway (three votes), Texans head coach/GM Bill O'Brien (three votes), and Bengals owner Mike Brown (two votes), the person who had the most amount of votes (four, to be exact) was none other than Bill Belichick. 

Here are some of the things the agents had to say about the Patriots' head coach.

“The Patriot Way is hard to deal with. Double cross.”
“I would run my organization the same way. They hold everything close to the chest.”
“You can fill in the dots.”

Based on their comments, it seems as though agents are weary of the six-time Super Bowl champion coach because of how little information he gives during negotiations. Belichick never overpays for a player, which is a nightmare scenario for an agent, whose job it is to make their clients money. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin, Jason McCourty Share Frustration, Concerns About 2020 Season

"As players, how do we decide what is best for us and our families when we don’t know what we’re walking into?"

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Jarrett Stidham, Mohamed Sanu Seen Working Out Together

Training camp is set to begin in a little over two weeks.

Devon Clements

Report: WR Terrelle Pryor Has Spoken to Patriots About Returning to NFL

"I can still play," Pryor says. "And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that."

Devon Clements

by

Sam Connon

Cam Newton: 'They Ain't Never Seen' This Version of Me

Newton claims he is a new-found version of himself.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

DeAngelo Hall's Biggest NFL Regret: Not Playing For the Patriots

A young defensive star chose the money over the potential Super Bowl wins, and now regards that as his biggest career regret.

Sarah Jacobs

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Film Review: Jakobi Meyers Can Carve Out Larger Role With Patriots in Year 2

Jakobi Meyers looks to continue his growth as a player and become a feature player in the Patriots offense.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Earn Extra Cap Space From Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez Grievances

New England now has $7.79 million in available cap space.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Who Will Have Better Statistical Season: Cam Newton or Tom Brady?

Now that a former MVP is replaced with another former MVP in New England, many are wondering which QB will have a better 2020 season with their new team.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Why Cam Newton will dominate in New England

Max McAuliffe

10 Most Valuable Patriots Players in Fantasy Football

A new quarterback brings a new spectrum of opportunities for the New England Patriots offense.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements