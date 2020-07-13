Patriots Voted as Least Trustworthy Front Office

The New England Patriots aren't liked by a lot of fans. They are apparently also not liked by at least a few NFL agents.

The Athletic interviewed 30 different NFL player agents for a story recently, and asked the question, "Among general managers or front-office leaders, whom do you trust the least?"

While the voting was spread across several organizations, which included names like Broncos GM John Elway (three votes), Texans head coach/GM Bill O'Brien (three votes), and Bengals owner Mike Brown (two votes), the person who had the most amount of votes (four, to be exact) was none other than Bill Belichick.

Here are some of the things the agents had to say about the Patriots' head coach.

“The Patriot Way is hard to deal with. Double cross.”

“I would run my organization the same way. They hold everything close to the chest.”

“You can fill in the dots.”

Based on their comments, it seems as though agents are weary of the six-time Super Bowl champion coach because of how little information he gives during negotiations. Belichick never overpays for a player, which is a nightmare scenario for an agent, whose job it is to make their clients money.