Patriots vs. Buccaneers: Three to Watch on Defense vs. Tampa Bay

The New England Patriots will host the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Tampa is primarily known for its high-powered and versatile offense, they also possess a more-than-formidable defense, capable of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Bucs’ weaknesses. They also face the daunting task of attempting to contain the former face of their franchise, quarterback Tom Brady.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Bucs.

Davon Godchaux

Through the first three games of 2021, Godchaux has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the Pats’ defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle has brought a level of versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. While Godchaux is capable of playing all three tackle positions, he has seen the majority of his playing time in the middle. With Ryan Jensen providing a solid presence in the middle of the Bucs offensive line, the Bucs may look to pair the center with either Ali Marpet or Alex Kappa at guard; thus dedicating two players to contain Godchaux. Should he be able to take on the double team, he will provide the Pats linebackers and edge rushers to keep Tom Brady uncomfortable for the better part of Sunday afternoon. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend Tampa Bay’s running game led by Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones.

Adrian Phillips

Despite being known primarily for his special teams prowess during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Phillips has been one of the most reliable defenders. The 29-year-old has compiled 11 tackles on the season thus far, with one interception. Still, Phillips’ greatest asset remains his versatility. He continues to settle into the ‘Star’ role in the Pats defense. As such, he is primarily used as a hybrid box safety, capable of playing outside linebacker in most defensive schemes. However, he is also far from limited to that role. Phillips is more than capable of aligning along the defensive line, at slot corner and even outside-wide. With the Patriots almost certain to deploy several defensive backs on Sunday evening, in hopes of taking away Tampa Bay’s throwing lanes. As a result, Phillips may play a significant role in making this difficult for Tom Brady, and forcing the Bucs’ into increased running situations.

Matt Judon

Judon has proven that he has both the versatility and adaptability to be the team’s number one player on the edge. Through three games, the linebacker has amassed six solo tackles, six quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks. As a result, Judon has looked to be everything as advertised, and more. His presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He has been quite adept at keeping runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. Against the Bucs, look for him to assist his teammates in creating favorable matchups from off-the-ball snaps. This will allow him to put pressure on Brady, while maintaining the flexibility to defend Tampa Bay’s rushing attack on designated runs. Earlier this week, Judon called this highly-anticipated matchup “just another game.” That single-minded focus may be a key factor in Judon having a big impact on Sunday night.