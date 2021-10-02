Patriots vs.Buccaneers: Three to Watch on Offense vs. Tampa Bay

The New England Patriots will host the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Tampa is primarily known for its high-powered and versatile offense, they also possess a more-than-formidable defense, capable of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Bucs’ weaknesses. They also face the daunting task of matching the offensive output of the former face of their franchise, quarterback Tom Brady.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Bucs.

Mac Jones

The Patriots’ present (and future) will meet its prolific past on Sunday when quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tom Brady each lead their respective teams into battle. Through the first three games, Jones has been effective when creating plays by leading his receivers under the defense, releasing the ball quickly and delivering it accurately. The 23-year-old completed over 70 percent of his passes in the Pats’ first two games. However, Jones has only found the endzone twice, and fell victim to three interceptions in Week Three against the New Orleans Saints. Much of that may be attributed to the rookie being under constant duress. Last week, Jones would finish the day completing 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards. He had one touchdown pass, with three interceptions, and was sacked twice. In order for him to be effective against the Bucs defense, the Pats offensive line must provide him with the time necessary to make his reads and complete his throws. With news that linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, as well as defensive back Jamel Dean will be out for Sunday’s matchup, Jones may have the opportunity to be a bit more aggressive in testing Tampa’s defense on all three levels.

Damien Harris

With team captain James White having been placed on injured reserve, the Patriots will look to Harris to play the role of feature back, as well as a presence on third down. New England’s best hope of keeping the Bucs’ defense on its heels is to be physical, while using the run to keep the chains moving. While Harris has been a solid runner in 2021, he has yet to be a consistent presence in early downs, leading to a lesser amount of short-yardage third downs. As indicated by Patriots.com, Harris has two long runs this season – 35 yards on the first play of the season and a 29-yard touchdown in Week 2. Otherwise he's carried 43 times for 112 yards, which translates to 2.6 yards per carry. In order for the Pats to establish their offensive strategy, they must be effective in running the ball early. Harris can also be an asset in assisting in pass protection, especially against an aggressive Tampa Bay defensive front.

N’Keal Harry

On Saturday, Harry was activated to the Patriots roster from injured reserve. As a result, he is expected to play on Sunday night. The 23-year old should contribute to a receiving corps that is in need of assistance. While few would question his ability to make catches in tight coverage, Harry had begun to flas some versatility in his game during training camp. He had been running his routes with more precision and often found himself in better positioning to make plays. Specifically, Harry found greater separation at the top of his routes, making him a tougher matchup in one-on-one situations. With receivers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers expected to see significant snaps on Sunday, Harry may find a more specialized role in the Patriots offense. To do so, he will have to prove that he can operate outside his comfort zone. At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, Harry’s size and strength could make him an effective weapon in short yardage situations, in both receiver and tight end packages. At his best, Harry has the frame to work as both a red zone and perimeter target, moving between the X- and Z-receiver roles. As such, he could be an effective target for Jones in the red zone; coincidentally an area in which the Pats have struggled, thus far. With several Tampa defensive backs having been ruled out for Week Four, Harry might be in prime position to assist in a receiver-heavy offensive strategy.