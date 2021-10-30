Patriots vs. Chargers: Three to Watch on Offense Against Los Angeles

The New England Patriots are traveling west to the ‘City of Angels’ for a ‘Halloween-Date’ with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday’s Week Eight matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 4:05pm ET.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Chargers.

Damien Harris

Despite some early concerns with his ball security, Damien Harris has emerged as one of the most effective runners in the Conference. The Alabama product has amassed 437 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. Though the Chargers are a formidable football team in all three phases, they do have a sore point, which the Pats will undoubtedly look to exploit on Sunday. The Bolts run defense has been porous, thus far in 2021. They have allowed an average of 162.5 yards per game, as well as 5.5 yards per play. While the Patriots running game has had its share of growing pains this season, the team has run the ball quite efficiently as of late. This is largely in part due to the running prowess of feature back Damien Harris. Harris has gained 100 yards in back-to-back games with 101 yards vs. Dallas (October 17) followed by 106 yards against the New York Jets (October 24). Though there is no guarantee of equaling such success, the Pats will look to run the ball often on Sunday. Should the Pats give him the space to maneuver, Harris is capable of breaking for significant yardage. He can also be a factor when receiving out of the backfield, a trait which he exhibited during his days at Alabama. If the Chargers find success against the Pats’ run protection, Harris may need to get a bit more creative with the ball.

Michael Onwenu

With Onwenu expected to remain at right tackle this week (while Trent Brown continues his time on injured reserve), he should draw his fair share of matchups with Chargers’ defensive end/linebacker Joey Bosa. The Ohio State product typically lines up on the left side of the Bolts’ defense, allowing him the ability to contribute in both run defense and rushing the passer. At his best, Onwenu has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block. If the Patriots are to be successful on Sunday, they will need to contain Bosa, in hopes of giving Mac Jones as much time in the pocket as possible. Of course, finding success in such a task is easier said than done. Bosa is unquestionably the Chargers’ best defender and one of the most fearsome pass rushers in the NFL. In the past, the Patriots have taken an ‘isolation’ approach when it comes to defending stout pass rushers. However, Bosa’s versatility makes that strategy problematic. Therefore, Onwenu will need to showcase his massive wingspan to keep Bosa in front of him. The Michigan product should be up to the task, but will need assistance from his teammates in both run and pass protection. In addition to right guard Shaq Mason, the Pats’ running backs, tight ends, or even a wide receiver will be called upon to chip Bosa as he releases into his routes.

Hunter Henry

For the first time in his career, Henry will take the field during a Chargers’ home football game wearing a visitors’ uniform. The 26-year-old is finding his place in the Patriots offense, and that is good news for New England’s passing game. While widely praised for his versatility, he is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. He leads the team with four touchdown receptions and has developed quite the synergy with quarterback Mac Jones. Again, what makes Henry such an effective receiver is his route running ability, which he does as well (if not better) than any tight end in the league. With the Patriots poised to heavily utilize the running game on Sunday, their passing opportunities will likely come mostly from play action. In that regard, Henry should see significant looks in short-yardage situations, as well as a handful of targets in the endzone.