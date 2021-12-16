Paye-ing Dividends: Colts’ DE Kwity Paye Presents Challenge for Patriots Offense

Raised in New England, the Colts’ defensive end will always posses a regional grit that has made him one of the league’s best rookie defenders.

Indianapolis Colts’ rookie defensive end Kwity Paye might be playing his professional football in the Hoosier State, but he has a great deal of New England in his heart.

In fact, his sizable love for football was cultivated in the smallest state in the union.

Paye was born in 1998 in Guinea as a refugee of the First Liberian Civil War. When he was just six months old, his mother Agnes, he and his brother emigrated to the United States, settling in Providence, Rhode Island. Paye and his brother developed an affinity for the game of football, having been signed up by their mom to play at the Boys & Girls Club in Providence.

As he continued to excel on the youth gridiron, Paye chose to attend Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick, Rhode Island. The perennial high-school football powerhouse was the perfect environment to help mold him into an elite athlete. Playing running back and defensive end, he was named Rhode Island's Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior in 2016.

Originally it looked like Paye would remain in New England throughout his collegiate career, as well. Having initially pledged to play his college football at Boston College, he later chose to attend the University of Michigan. As a Wolverine, Paye would become one of the country’s most prominent defensive prospects, earning Second-Team All Big Ten honors in 2019 and 2020.

Paye was drafted 21st overall by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After a bit of a slow start, the 23-year-old is making an impact on a Colts’ defense that is among the most complete units in the NFL. In eleven games played as a pro, he has compiled 14 solo tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. According to Pro Football Focus, Paye is the fourth-highest graded rookie defenders in the NL, as well as owning the highest pass rush win percentage among rookie Edge Rushers this season at 15.5%.

On Saturday, Paye will face a team with which he has regional familiarity in the New England Patriots. While it will be his first meeting against the Pats as a pro, his presence will certainly command the attention of New England’s offensive blockers. At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Paye has a great blend of size, speed and strength. He is at his best playing on the outside. However, he is capable of moving all around the Colts’ defensive front, matching up with both tackles and guards. During his days at Michigan, he has even aligned head-up over the center. As a result, New England’s lineman will have their hands full in trying to keep him away from Pats quarterback Mac Jones.

Paye can also be an effective spread run defender. With the Pats likely to establish the run game, their tight ends and receivers will be asked to serve as run blockers to find success in that area. Against the run, Paye is effective at stopping tight ends at the point of attack and can close in a hurry from the back side. The Pats may look to utilize fullback Jakob Johnson, wide receiver N’Keal Harry or lineman Michael Onwenu (when aligning as a tight end, or potential sixth lineman) in an attempt to neutralize Paye’s place in the Colts’ run defense.

As a result, the Patriots are keenly aware of Paye’s prowess at the position. When asked specifically about the Colts’ rookie on Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for the long-time New Englander:

“He’s a disruptive player, plays primarily on the edge, and does a good job,” Belichick said. They have a lot of disruptive players on the front, but a very athletic guy, good playing strength, instinctive. He doesn’t drop into coverage much, but they do it every now and then just to keep you honest and that’s a problem. He can definitely do that. He's a good football player, a young guy who’s playing with a lot of other good players in a good scheme. He’s got good size for a defensive end, runs well. He’s very athletic.”

While his athletic prowess is impressive, Paye’s work ethic and determination is truly what sets him apart from his peers. It is a resolve which he learned growing up in New England while watching his mother provide for both him and his brother. Agnes Paye worked hard to help pay her son’s tuition for attending Bishop Hendricken. As motivation to adequately show his appreciation, Paye promised his mother not only would he obtain a full college scholarship, but also that his being drafted into the NFL would ensure that she would not have to work again.

Having fulfilled both promises, Paye’s determination now leads him to pursue his goals on the football field. While his professional journey has led him away from New England, specifically to one of the region's most heated rivals, Paye reminds all New Englanders that there is value in rooting beyond the rivalry. The Patriots are cognizant of the impact which the rookie may have in this game. As such, expect the Pats offensive blockers to be prepared to face a smart, skilled player with a resolution to win, no matter the odds.

Apparently, Kwity Paye still has some New England in him, after all.

The Patriots and Colts are set for an 8:20pm ET kickoff on Saturday, December 18 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.