Patriots Players React to New Uniforms

Devon Clements

On Monday, the New England Patriots unveiled their new home and away uniforms, which are re-designed versions of their color rush outfits. 

Many fans were upset to find out that New England wasn't reviving the old-school Pat Patriot red uniforms, which the organization explained is because of limitations from league's rules. But nevertheless, the organization felt it needed a change as they head into a new decade, which is fitting now that Tom Brady is no longer with the team. 

But how do the players feel about the touched-up uniforms? Many of them took to Instagram to voice their thoughts, while All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and running back James White showed off their fresh new away uniforms.

Check out their posts:

