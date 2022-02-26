Positions of Interest: Three to Watch on Defense for the Patriots at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

As the New England Patriots prepare for the 2022 NFL season, Patriot Maven highlights three defensive positions on which Pats fans might want to keep watch at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The New England Patriots returned to their winning ways in the 2021 NFL Season. The team finished with a record of 10-7, while earning a wild card berth after a one-year postseason absence. Despite a disappointing ending to their playoff run, the Patriots have plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2022. In addition to several stellar performances from free-agent newcomers and savvy veterans, the Pats 2021 rookies provided the team with valuable contributions. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were among the standouts of New England’s 2021 Draft class, which was ranked first in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

As the Patriots head into the upcoming season, they hope to find similar success in finding some first-year gems in the 2022 NFL Draft. Starting Tuesday March 1, and running through Monday March 8, a total of 324 prospects will showcase their talents during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The week-long event, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, allows prospects to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.

Though many players are expected to garner some attention during the week’s events, here are three positions on defense that might be of great interest to Patriots scouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Linebacker

While many considered the Patriots as having a surplus at the position in 2021, New England will have its share of questions at the position. Veterans Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Ja'Whaun Bentley are headed for free agency. As a result, the Pats will look to some of the young talent on their roster to play a bigger role at the position. Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone will be among those who should get a close look during training camp. However, each of these players has yet to demonstrate the sustained ability to consistently contribute at a high level. As such, the Pats may look to the Draft to infuse some speed and athleticism into what promises to be a new-look depth chart at linebacker in 2022.

Player to Watch: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean projects as a potential three-down linebacker, with the proper blend of speed and toughness. During his time with the Bulldogs, he demonstrated tremendous skill when defending the run. Not only does he possess prowess and skill to be an elite tackler, he also is one of the best prospects in this Draft at recognizing run plays. He is also quite savvy in the box, and generally gets the best of opposing offensive linemen.

Cornerback

The fate of the cornerback position for the Patriots in 2022 may lay in the hands of soon-to-be free agent J.C. Jackson. His future with the team will be among the team’s most prominent offseason questions. Still, New England will need to address a clear need for depth at cornerback, regardless of his return. Beyond Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones [who is expected to return from his season-ending shoulder injury], the Pats are thin when it comes to depth at cornerback. Therefore, expect them to be taking extensive notes when the corners take the field in Indianapolis.

Player to Watch: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Earlier this week, Patriot Maven’s Kevin Tame Jr. outlined a strong case for Elam to be a prominent target of the Patriots radar in the upcoming NFL Draft. The former Florida Gator has great length and plays with a physical and aggressive style, especially when challenged. He is at his best in zone and press coverages. Still, he can play adequate man coverage, and can be quite effective when he has the opposite to match up with his targets at the line of scrimmage. Though Elam projects as a day-two target, the Pats may find his toughness to be an appealing trait, should they find themselves in deep need at the position.

EDGE

Though the Patriots front seven failed to live up to its lofty expectations in 2021, the unit did improve from their 2020 iteration. At the EDGE, Deatrich Wise, Jr. put out a solid performance in 2021. However, he had little help from his fellow linemen. Even when healthy, Chase Winovich saw limited time on the field, while Henry Anderson and Anfernee Jennings were absent from the field throughout the season. In 2022, New England will be looking to incorporate a greater amount of speed and athleticism into their defense.

Player to Watch: Boye Mafe, DL, Minnesota

While officially listed as a defensive lineman, Mafe projects well as a 3-4 outside rusher with an explosive initial step. Though he is projected as a mid-rounder, he is drawing the attention of much of the national media, who are eager to observe his upcoming workouts at the Combine. Mafe has drawn comparisons to current Pats’ linebacker Josh Uche for his high-level motor and flexibility. His movement skills, both vertically and laterally, will allow him the opportunity to be a significant contributor to an NFL defense. With a strong showing this week, Mafe’s draft stock is likely to rise significantly.