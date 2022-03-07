Previewing the Positions: Patriots Appear to be Well-Equipped at Tight End

In the wake of the New England Patriots 2021 season, Patriot Maven provides analysis on the New England Patriots tight end position and the potential moves to be made heading into free agency.

The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence. Still, the Pats face a great deal of questions as they head towards the 2022 season. Despite a seven-game win streak, which briefly returned New England to the top spot in the conference, a late-season slide caused a slip in the standings. The Pats season came to a dismal finish on Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While New England begins the process of building their roster for the upcoming season, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will seek improvement. The Pats will take stock in their performance in all three phases by examining each positional grouping and evaluating their output.

One of the more high-profile positions for the Pats this season was at tight end. While many expected the Patriots to heavily incorporate two tight-end sets into their offense in 2021, it was not the case. In fact, new acquisitions Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith spent only a fraction of their snaps on the field together; just 18.6 percent of its offensive snaps.

As the team heads into 2022, here is a look at the key players at the position, as well as three potential free agent targets from outside the organization.

The Incumbents

Jonnu Smith

The Patriots acted quickly during the 2021 offseason to secure Smith's services. The 6’3” 248-pound former Tennessee Titan was expected to provide what the Pats lacked in 2020; a prototypical ‘move’ tight end that could be an effective target in the red zone. After all, his eight touchdowns in 2020 came as a red zone target.

However, Smith statistically underwhelmed in 2021. After compiling 41 receptions for 448 yards and his aforementioned eight touchdowns during his final season as a Titan, Smith finished the 2021 regular season with 28 catches, 294 receiving yards and one touchdown throughout 16 games. Though that may seem like a notable drop off, it should be noted that Smith was targeted 20 fewer times in 2021 than the previous season.

Still, Smith has earned the trust and respect of his coaches and teammates, who see a bright future ahead for him. Though his offensive numbers may have fallen short of expectations, Smith still led all tight ends in yards gained after catch per reception (8.5), according to Pro Football Focus. With one year in the Patriots system behind him, the 26-year-old should see marked improvement in 2022.

Hunter Henry

Henry, a former second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016, further established himself as a star at his positioning his first season with New England. In fact, some may make the argument that his star will only continue to rise. During his time with the Bolts, Henry compiled 196 career receptions, for 2322 yards and 21 touchdowns. While widely praised for his versatility, he is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his impressive route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher.

Pairing Henry alongside a prototypical ‘move’ tight end like Smith was expected to allow the Patriots to run 12-man personnel, featuring two equally potent tight end options. Combined with a sizable offensive line and a capable running game, New England was expected to excel in several play action schemes in 2021; significantly more so than one year ago. Unfortunately, that was seldom the case.

Despite the unexpected lack of production from their tandem of tight endage, Henry still had one of his most statistically productive seasons. He finished the 2021 season having compiled 603 yards on 50 catches with nine touchdowns. His connection with quarterback Mac Jones led to some of the Patriots most impressive offensive plays. As such, Henry is almost certain to remain a key offensive component for New England in 2022 and beyond.

Devin Asiasi

Heading into training camp, Asiasi seemed to be the front-runner to earn the third slot on the tight end depth chart. Despite a statistically sour rookie season, one in which he caught just two passes on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, he did show signs of promise. Unfortunately, Asiasi scarcely had the chance to display that promise, spending most of the season as a healthy inactive on game day. The former UCLA Bruin only saw the field for 12 snaps during the Pats Week Ten victory over the Cleveland Browns.

While it may be possible that Asiasi has played his final down in Foxboro, some still believe that he can contribute to the Pats offense. To do so, he must blend his size, speed and length. When at his best, Asiasi has impressive athleticism and has demonstrated some upside as a route runner. Asiasi’s greatest asset is that he is a natural hands catcher with above-average body control. That trait should allow him to make strides in 2022.

Dalton Keene

Having been selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft (101st overall), the Virginia Tech product was expected to help revitalize a then-struggling tight end positional grouping. However, much like his rookie classmate and fellow tight-end Devin Asiasi, Keene underwhelmed in his first season in New England. Though he did miss some time early on in 2020 with a neck injury, the 22-year-old struggled to find comfort in the Pats offense. He appeared in six games during his rookie season, logging three receptions for 16 yards on five targets.

Despite his first-season struggles, the Pats remained hopeful that Keene would be versatile enough to be deployed in-line, in the slot and in the backfield in 2021. The 22-year-old was expected to use his time in camp to work on improving his route running, while also taking some reps at the fullback position. However, Keene was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of training camp. In August, he was moved to injured reserve, after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

Keene’s ability to move around the field allows him to line up as an H-back, a fullback, or as an option in the slot or the perimeter. During his time in college, he frequently demonstrated the skill to run with power after the catch. However, he has yet to become an offensive factor with the Patriots, and is likely to face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot in 2022.

Three Potential Patriots?

Maxx Williams

Williams began the 2021 season as a veritable weapon at the position for the Arizona Cardinals. Through the first five weeks of the season, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Williams at 78.8, fifth among tight ends. During that same span, his 8.0 yards after the catch per reception ranked sixth. However, an ACL tear in October derailed the remainder of his season. While the soon-to-be 28 year old might be an effective pass catcher in the Pats system, it is his abilities as a blocker which may entice New England to give him a strong look. Since 2017, PFF has given Williams an 82.3 run block grade, the third-best mark among tight ends with at least 100 run-blocking snaps over the five-year stretch. His health status may force him to accept a deal, disproportionate to his abilities. Should he be able to start the season on time, however, Williams may catch the sharp eye of many NFL teams, including the Patriots.

Ross Dwelley

With the Patriots placing a premium on blocking tight ends, Dwelley may be tempting for the Patriots. While he can be a capable receiver, his main contributions during his time with the San Francisco 49ers came as a blocker. The Patriots did not have a true blocking tight end available in 2021, despite their investments in both Henry and Smith. As Asiasi and Keene have been largely untested throughout their respective NFL tenures thus far, New England may look to Dwelley (or a player of his like) as a reliable veteran option.

Geoff Swaim

Swaim’s stellar performance in 2021 may make him a sought-after target in free agency. As a member of the Tennessee Titans, he finished the season with 31 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers may not leap off the page, they prove to be more than enough when paired with his abilities as a blocker. Having played two seasons under Mike Vrabel, Swaim is familiar with a Patriot-like coaching style. His versatility at the position ensures that the Pats will at least keep him on their radar as they seek offensive improvement heading into 2022.