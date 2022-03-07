Previewing the Positions: Patriots Face Some Questions at Running Back

The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence. Still, the Pats face a great deal of questions as they head towards the 2022 season. Despite a seven-game win streak, which briefly returned New England to the top spot in the conference, a late-season slide caused a slip in the standings. The Pats season came to a dismal finish on Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While New England begins the process of building their roster for the upcoming season, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will seek improvement. The Pats will take stock in their performance in all three phases by examining each positional grouping and evaluating their output.

One of the more high-profile positions for the Pats last season was at running back.

Here is a look at the key players at the position, as well as three potential free agent targets from outside the organization.

The Incumbents

Damien Harris

Damien Harris clearly established himself as New England’s feature back in 2021. He finished the season tied for second in the league with 15 rushing touchdowns. Despite some early ball security issues, Harris built confidence and experience, running for both power and finesse. When given the space to maneuver, the Alabama product is capable of breaking for significant yardage. He can also be a factor when receiving out of the backfield, a trait which he exhibited during his days at Alabama. Should the Pats decide to address the position in free agency, it would likely be at the reserve level, or to pursue a third-down specialist. Harris will continue to be the Pats primary option at the position, and rightfully so.

Rhamondre Stevenson

As a rookie, Stevenson proved himself to be a valuable contributor, both in the present and future, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the Patriots' penchant for slowly developing their rookie running backs, the former Oklahoma Sooner has become a factor in New England’s offense in 2021. Listed at 6’0” 230-pounds, he is a physical, powerful runner; yet he is athletic enough to make tacklers miss in short yardage in situational runs. The 24-year-old nicely blends power and athleticism into his running style. After a costly fumble in Week One against the Miami Dolphins, he displayed marked improvement in his ball security. Stevenson also possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in receiving out of the backfield. He compiled 123 receiving yards, on 14 receptions. Still, Stevenson’s prowess continues to be evident on the ground. Whether it be power sidestepping his way into the end zone, or showcasing his speed by breaking for a 91-year touchdown run, he clearly has the skill to be a big part of the Patriots future at the position.

J.J. Taylor

Despite being a bit underutilized in 2021, Taylor remains a solid option for the Pats as a reserve rusher. The 24-year-old has rushed for 37 yards on 19 carries, earning two touchdowns. His ability to receive out of the backfield should provide some additional help on third down attempts. However, Taylor is capable of making things happen on early downs. When he is at his best, the former Arizona Wildcat has the shiftiness and the skill set to be the team’s ‘change-of-pace’ back. In that regard, his size is more of a help than a hindrance in playing that role. Taylor is quite effective between-the-tackles, and can contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield. While a spot on the 2022 roster is far from guaranteed, he will remain in the mix to make the squad heading into Training Camp.

The Free Agents

James White

After signing a one-year deal to return to the Patriots during the 2021 offseason, While had his season cut short after suffering a hip subluxation in the team’s Week Three loss to the New Orleans Saints. Prior to his injury, the Pats team captain had been one of their most reliable offensive players. White was actually the Patriots leading pass catcher in Week Two, catching six passes on six targets for 45 yards. He also ran five times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, White had become a favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones. His dual-threat capabilities (both as a receiver, as well as a runner) proved difficult to replicate. The potential for White’s return to New England will largely be based on his health. However, if the two sides can agree on a low-risk deal, it would not be surprising to see James White back in Foxboro for one more go-round.

Brandon Bolden

After losing James White for the season with a hip injury, running back Brandon Bolden performed quite well in the third-down role. Bolden set career highs in receptions and receiving yards . Through fourteen games, the 32-year-old compiled 226 rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown. He was also a veritable force in receiving out of the backfield, with 41 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns. With Harris often deployed in early down packages, the Pats typically looked to Bolden on third down again by isolating him on the opposing team’s linebackers. As a result, his experience and versatility will be heavily relied upon by Jones, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher. Following his stellar performance in 2021, Bolden should have suitors on the open market. However, his prowess at running back, as well as his expertise and experience on special teams should mean the Pats do their due diligence in trying to retain his services in 2022.

Three Potential Pats:

Darrel Williams

Williams enjoyed a career year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, establishing himself at the team’s top running back. The 26-year-old finished the season with 558 rushing yards on 144 attempts with six touchdowns. He also proved to be effective in the passing game, compiling 452 receiving yards on 47 catches and two touchdowns. While Williams’ abilities as an early-down runner between the tackles might earn him a look from New England, his prowess in the passing game may make him a free agent target.

Devontae Booker

Booker has the skills to be effective in both the passing and the running game. As a member of the New York Giants in 2021, Booker ran for 593 yards and two rushing touchdowns. From the backfield, he caught 40 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown reception. With former Giants’ head coach Joe Judge back in the Foxboro fold, Booker may be an enticing depth option at the position. More importantly, the 29-year-old might be amenable to signing a reasonable contract.

Matt Breida

Though he has yet to recreate the prowess he showed as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Breida still possesses the dual threat capabilities which could make him an effective player in New England’s system. Having spent the previous two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills respectively, the 27-year-old is quite familiar with the AFC East. Breida has both the speed and pass-catching abilities to earn the Patriots attention. Coming off a statistically subpar season, he might be had for a team-friendly deal.