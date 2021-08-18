Primed for Patriots Preseason Game Two: Three to Watch on Offense

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game of 2021, Patriot Maven highlights three offensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep a sharp eye.

The New England Patriots are in the City of Brotherly Love, set to partake in their second preseason game of 2021. New England will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at 7:30pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Prior to their matchup, the Pats and Eagles participated in joint practices, on both Monday and Tuesday. With only one preseason game remaining after this one, both teams should be expected to expand upon their schemes, installations and positional matchups as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Thursday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow… or perhaps, catch a ‘sharp eye’ when the Pats take the field against Philadelphia.

Sony Michel

While rookie Rhamondre Stevenson captured the headlines in the Pats preseason game one win over Washington, Michel is the New England running back most likely to face scrutiny on Thursday in Philadelphia. The former Georgia Bulldog has played an integral role in the Patriots’ running game, since arriving in New England as their first-round selection in 2018. Still, it is only fair to say that injuries and inconsistency have cast some degree of negativity on his time in Foxboro.

From the outset of training camp, Michel has performed well. He has been running with a bit more power and purpose in his initial burst. The 26-year-old has also seen additional targets as a receiver out of the backfield, reminiscent of his collegiate days. Still, both he and the Patriots appear to be headed for a split following the 2021 season. In addition to the team drafting another potential early-down back [Stevenson], the Pats also declined Michel’s fifth-year contract option. While New England would be best served by holding onto a productive-Sony Michel, he could be a potential trade piece. Should he see significant playing time on Thursday, it could be an indication that he might either be on the trading block, or that the Patriots see Michel as a key cog in their running game for 2021.

Devin Asiasi

Heading into training camp, Asiasi seemed to be the front-runner to earn the third slot on New England’s tight end depth chart, behind newcomers Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Despite a statistically sour rookie season, one in which he caught just two passes on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, he did show signs of promise. However, Asiasi’s 2021 debut would be delayed, following his placement on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list. As a result, the Pats’ second-year tight end missed the team’s first nine camp practices.

Although New England activated him earlier this month, Asiasi has been slowly returning to full strength. Unfortunately, his timetable for progress may have been accelerated by the recent cluster of injuries and health issues affecting the Patriots tight end corps. Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Matt LaCosse are nursing injuries; leaving Asiasi as the lone healthy tight end available for Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles. The former UCLA Bruin should have the chance to showcase his good blend of size, speed and length. When properly utilized, he is capable of showing impressive athleticism. He has also demonstrated some upside as a route runner. Asiasi’s greatest asset is that he is a natural hands catcher with above-average body control. That trait should allow him to make an impact at the position, as he is tested by a very good Eagles’ defense.

Nelson Agholor

About to enter his seventh year in the NFL, Agholor has been touted as a potential gamechanger for the Patriots offense. While some may view that expectation as a bit melodramatic, the 28-year-old has been a more-than-serviceable receiver for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders. While he primarily played out of the slot during his time in Philadelphia, he was used most-often on vertical outside routes with the Raiders. Thus far, the Patriots have employed Agholor in the same fashion during organized team drills, taking advantage of his speed and ability to get open over the top. He has consistently found separation form his opponents, and has made quite the connection with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

While he did not play in the Pats preseason debut against Washington, Agholor is expected to receive notable playing time against his former team this week. Though the occasional drop is always a possibility, he has demonstrated enough reliability in his hands to warrant significant targets by the Patriots quarterbacks. The absences of both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry may delay our observance of the Patriots’ offense’s true potential, the presence of Nelson Agholor should provide Pats fans with plenty of excitement and optimism for what the future may bring