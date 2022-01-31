Re-Org at the OC: Revisiting the Patriots’ Options Following Josh McDaniels’ Departure

The loss of Josh McDaniels will be tough for the New England Patriots to overcome. Who might be in line to fill his shoes in 2022?

The New England Patriots are about to embark on a search for a new offensive coordinator for the first time since 2012.

After 18 seasons in Foxboro, longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has agreed to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

This will be McDaniel’s second head coaching job in the NFL. He spent nearly two seasons as the Denver Broncos’ head coach between 2009 and 2010. He had initially accepted an offer become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. However, he made an eleventh-hour decision to remain with the Patriots, as offensive coordinator. The 45-year-old had interviewed for one head-coaching position in each of the last three hiring cycles, meeting with the Green Bay Packers in 2019, the Cleveland Browns in 2020 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. His prowess in developing rookie quarterback Mac Jones helped him make the transition from the college level to the NFL last season, was likely a deciding factor in the Raiders’ decision to secure his services.

With McDaniels’ departing New England for Las Vegas, a sizable void has opened on the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff. While a complete list of qualified candidates is still being compiled, here are a handful of names to watch in the coming days.

The ‘Internals’



On Sunday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Patriots' running backs coach Ivan Fears is nearing a decision to retire after more than 30 years with the organization. While few expected Fears to be interested in the opening, Reiss' report all but removes him from consideration.

Assistants such as Carmen Bricillo (offensive line) and Vinny Sunsieri (running backs) have shown promise. However, each appears to lack the pro experience required to navigate a pro-level offense in all phases. In Sunsieri’s case, he is the expected choice to succeed Fears.



As such, three names on the Patriots current coaching staff may receive serious consideration:





Nick Caley

Nick coached at the collegiate level for 10 years before becoming part of the Patriots' staff in 2015. In 2017, Caley was promoted and became the tight ends coach for the Patriots. Caley added to his resume in 2020, by adding the title of being the team’s fullbacks coach in addition to his duties as tight ends coach. During his time in New England, Caley has earned a solid reputation for his leadership and knowledge among his colleagues, as well as his players.





Mick Lombardi

In addition to being the son of former Patriots’ staffer, Belichick confidant and ex-Raiders and Browns GM Michael Lombardi, Mick Lombardi has become one of the most respected coaches on the Patriots staff. He began his NFL journey as a scouting assistant with the Pats in 2011, a season which resulted in a New England victory in Super Bowl XLVI. Following the 2011 season, he would hop around numerous coaching jobs from the San Francisco 49ers serving in multiple positions with the team for the next few seasons. In 2017, Lombardi was hired as the New York Jets’ assistant quarterbacks coach. He returned to the Patriots in 2019 as their assistant quarterbacks coach, serving under Josh McDaniels. Since 2020, Lombardi has been the team’s wide receivers coach. His knowledge of the Patriots’ offensive system could make him a dark horse candidate for the now vacant coordinator position.

Troy Brown

A beloved New England Patriots during his playing days, Brown has earned a great deal of respect in the coaches’ room throughout the past couple of seasons. At the beginning of the 2019 NFL season, he began coaching in an unofficial capacity by assisting then-wide receivers coach Joe Judge, who was often busy with his other role as special teams coordinator. In 2020, Brown officially joined the Patriots coaching staff, serving as the teams running backs/kick returners coach. In 2021, Brown was announced as the wide receivers/kick returners coach. No stranger to success, Brown would immediately command the respect needed to direct the Patriots offense, if chosen for the role.

The ‘Externals’

Bill O’Brien

This one makes almost too much sense. Though he may be recently remembered for his struggles as both head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans, O’Brien is a quite accomplished offensive coach. He joined the Patriots in 2007 as an offensive assistant, before being promoted to wide receivers coach. Following McDaniels’ departure in 2008, O’Brien became the quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller following the 2008 season. He was officially promoted to offensive coordinator in February 2011, before leaving the team after the 2012 season to accept the head coaching job at Penn State University.

With McDaniels taking his talents to the Nevada desert, O'Brien would once again appear to be the most logical choice to succeed him. Despite the blemishes on his head coaching resume, O’Brien helped navigate a Patriots offense, which featured ball protection, efficient running and spreading the ball to multiple pass catchers, including a fearsome two-tight-end-set of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. O’Brien might be able to find similar success with New England’s current tight-end-tandem of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. He also has familiarity with an offensive system designed to accentuate the ability of current Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones. Having spent the past season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban, O’Brien ran a similar scheme for the Crimson Tide in 2021. This, combined with his previous experience working under Belichick, would lessen his initiation period with New England.

Anthony Lynn

Though the most unlikely of the Patriots potential choices, Lynn is still capable of coordinating a versatile offensive system. Prior to his four seasons as the LOs Angeles Chargers’ head coach, Lynn was primarily a running backs coach during his career as an assistant. He is no stranger to the AFC East, having spent time with both the New York Jets (as RBs coach) and with the Buffalo Bills. Lynn was the Bills’ OC for most of the 2016 season. That year, the Bills had the league’s top-ranked rushing offense with the second-most attempts. Lynn, a former running back himself, is known for his run-game prowess. Should Fears leave via retirement (in addition to McDaniels), his ability to direct a rushing attack led by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson could make him an appealing option for the Pats as offensive coordinator.





Lynn often receives criticism for his ability (or perceived lack-there-of) to orchestrate an equally stout passing game. However, his resume with the Chargers offers notable opposition to that argument. Throughout his four seasons as head coach, the Chargers were top-10 in the league in pass attempts three times, ranking among the league’s best in DVOA. Having coached both Phillip Rivers and Justin Herbert to tangible success, there is evidence which supports Lynn’s capabilities of coaching a stout passing attack with the right personnel. In New England, many of those pieces are already in place. Lynn is well-versed in the offensive skill set of former Bolts’ tight end (and current Patriot) Hunter Henry.





Admittedly, Lynn may be a dubious choice. However, much like O’Brien, his struggles as a head coach should not fall upon his potential as a solid offensive coordinator. Having recently parted ways with the Detroit Lions, Lynn might be in line for a call from New England as both sides gauge interest.

Joe Brady

As NFL fans throughout the world watched quarterback Joe Burrow lead the Cincinnati Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, one could not help but be reminded of his record-breaking performance in 2019 while under center for the LSU Tigers. Brady served as the Tigers’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, implementing a spread offense, which incorporated motion, empty formations and RPO packages. As a result, he won the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football.

Brady’s achievements at LSU led to his hiring as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator under head coach Matt Rhule in 2020. Brady often found success in Carolina by identifying his playmakers best traits and building upon them; a trait he developed while working as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints. Injuries to some of the team’s key offensive players (most notably, running back Christian McCaffrey) ultimately led to his parting of the ways with the Panthers. Though he was relieved of his duties in December, Brady is still considered a top offensive mind throughout both the collegiate and pro ranks. His prowess in coordinating diverse passing attacks could make him a great fit with Mac Jones’ continued development.

Chad O’Shea

O’Shea has long been linked to the Patriots as a potential successor to McDaniels. In 2009, O'Shea became New England’s wide receivers coach, and remained in that role until 2019. However, it should be noted that his input into the Patriots offensive strategy continued to grow during that time.



In February 2019, the Miami Dolphins announced O'Shea as their offensive coordinator, where he joined Brian Flores. Despite being familiar with each other from their shared time in New England, Flores and the Dolphins elected a new direction for the Fins’ offense, thus firing O'Shea after one season. Though rumors of a Foxboro reunion began to swirl around him, O’Shea was hired by the Cleveland Browns. For the past two seasons, he has served as Cleveland’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, under head coach Kevin Stefanski, with whom he worked as an offensive assistant with the Minnesota Vikings. O’Shea’s ability to work with quarterbacks in the passing game means that he would at least get a look from the Patriots brass in their pursuit of a potential McDaniels’ replacement.