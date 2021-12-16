Return of the Mac? Jones Prepared to be ‘One Dimensional’ on Saturday versus Colts

Despite attempting only three passes in Week Thirteen versus the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is eager to reestablish his prowess as a passer, capable of leading his team to victory with his arm.

In doing so, Jones and the Patriots might be playing right into the strategy of their week Fifteen opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

But, as the old saying goes, ‘…be careful what you wish for.’

The 23-year-old Patriots quarterback is keenly aware that the Colts will attempt to neutralize New England’s rushing attack led by feature back Damien Harris and rookie rusher Rhamondre Stevenson. In fact, it is a strategy which Indianapolis has no intention of hiding. Earlier this week, Colts’ linebacker Bobby Okereke told reporters that their defense will attempt to make the Patriots “one-dimensional and see what [Jones] can do.” As such, Okereke’s comments seem to indicate that the Colts are content to proceed with a strategy of stopping the run and forcing Jones to win by utilizing the passing game.

While some might consider such remarks as a slight to his prowess (or at best, a back-handed compliment), Jones seemed unfazed by the Colts’ intended game plan or Saturday night. Instead, the rookie took the high road, praising his opponents prowess at all three levels of defense.

“I think they have a great defense,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “They’ve done a lot of different things each game to stop what their opponent does well. We just have to be ready to go, regardless of the situation. We’ve just got to do what we can do to control what we can control. That’s just playing well on our side of the ball. We already know that they have a great defense, so we’re going to expect the expected and realize it’s going to be a good dog fight.”

The Patriots clearly made the right call in selecting Jones with the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. To date, Jones has compiled 2865 passing yards, while earning 16 touchdowns. Having been named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November 2021, Jones continues to be among the most productive players at the position. In the month of November, the 23-year-old completed 76.8 percent of his passes for 854 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions for a 117.2 rating. Jones’ passer rating (117.2), completion percentage (76.8 percent) and passing touchdowns (seven) all rank among the top-five in the NFL since Week Nine. His 142.1 rating in Week Ten (vs. Cleveland Browns) was the fifth-highest single-game passer rating by a rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era (with a minimum of 20 attempts). In the process, he led the Patriots to a 4-0 November record. It should come as no surprise that Jones is considered at, or near, the top of the list of contenders for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Despite being labeled (often derisively) as a ‘game manager,’ Jones is well-suited to lead New England’s passing attack. For all of the offseason discussion surrounding the Patriots desire to change their passing game, the team’s aerial attack remains timing-based, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. Jones has become quite proficient at running this type of offense for the Pats. With a capable supporting cast of playmakers around him, Jones has been able to create plays by leading his receivers under the defense, releasing the ball quickly and delivering it accurately. This provides his playmakers with the space they needed to catch and run with the football.

Against Indianapolis on Saturday, Jones may find success by targeting the middle of the field. This is an area in which the Colts’ defense is particularly susceptible to yielding yards, especially when covering tight ends. Indy’s defense has allowed a league-high 70.8 receiving yards-per-game to tight ends thus far in 2021. Therefore, both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith may be in prime position to help Jones make a ‘one dimensional’ passing attack more potent than their opponents may realize.

Still, Jones is not one to engage in providing bulletin board material to his foes in Week Fifteen. When asked on Wednesday if he felt slighted by Okereke’s comments, Jones replied by focusing on his own preparations.

“No. Everyone has their opinions,” Jones said. “My job is to be the best quarterback I can be and I can do a better job of that everyday at practice. That’s what I can control. Like I said, they have a great defense and there are great players all around, so everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

When asked if he would actually reveal whether he felt extra motivation, Jones replied:

“Like I said, it’s just part of the game. Everyone’s confident. When you’re in the NFL, both teams have confidence in what they do and you just have to believe what you know and what you believe in.”

It sounds like Jones is ready to get ‘back in the saddle’ against the Colts in Week Fifteen.

The Patriots and Colts are set for an 8:20pm ET kickoff on Saturday, December 18 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.