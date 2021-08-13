Stevenson, Jones Stand Out as Patriots Defeat Washington 22-13

The Patriots rookie running back rushes for 127 yards and two touchdowns as New England wins their first preseason game of 2021.

Football is back in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

On Thursday evening, the New England Patriots welcomed the Washington Football Team for the first, and only preseason contest to be held in New England in 2021. With an eager crowd on hand to cheer on the hometown team, and battling sweltering summer temperatures, New England seized the opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.

Here are some of the highlights from the Patriots preseason matchup with Washington:

Quarterbacks Get the Primetime Spotlight

Having completed just over two weeks of training camp practices, the Patriots quarterbacks were finally ready for some in-game action. Though projected starter Cam Newton’s action was limited on Thursday, he looked solid leading the offense early in the first quarter. Newton was particularly sharp on his second (and final) drive, in which he connected with tight end Jonnu Smith, as well as a short pass off the screen from running back James White. He would finish the night completing 4 of 7 passes for 49 yards.

Rookie Mac Jones took the field near the end of the first quarter to an impressive ovation from the crowd at Gillette. From the start, he showed good movement in the pocket and solid footwork. Jones nearly connected on a beautiful ‘would-be-touchdown’ pass to Kristian Wilkerson, putting the ball where only the receiver could catch it. While Wilkerson dropped the pass, the duo would connect on several others through the night. Jones also showed a strong ability to run the Pats no-huddle offense, both from under center and from the shotgun. Early in the fourth quarter, he led a methodical drive, going 8-of-9 for 43 yards. Jones finished the night completing 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards.

Born to Run

The Patriots running back positional grouping may be the deepest spot on their roster. On Thursday, each of the Pats rushers made an impact. Damien Harris, Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor all contributed solid runs, both in short-yardage and extended bursts.

However, the night belonged to rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. The former Oklahoma Sooner finished the game rushing for 127 yards on 10 carries. Stevenson notched two touchdowns, the most impressive of which coming late in the fourth quarter on a 91-yard run to the end zone. Should Rhamondre Stevenson continue to show similar prowess throughout the preseason, he might be poised to make an immediate impact on a talented Patriots running back corps.

Defensive Standouts

Linebacker Josh Uche turned in a solid performance, playing both inside linebacker, as well as the edges. The Michigan product, entering his second year, was all over the field on Thursday, providing solid coverage against both the run and the pass and finishing with two tackles. While he did exit the game in the second quarter after heading to the ground near the end zone, Uche did remain on the sidelines. His status will be monitored within the coming days. However, Uche’s performance on Thursday showed that he is emerging as one of the more exciting players in the Patriots defense.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams entered Thursday’s game in need of a strong showing. The 23-year-old spent a great deal of time on the field, playing both cornerback and safety. Williams made the most of his opportunities. He intercepted Washington quarterback Steven Montez off a tipped pass. He secured the pass and returned it 36 yards. His return gave the Pats great field position, on which they would capitalize for a touchdown. Williams also factored prominently into Washington’s final scoring play of the game. Following a Washington touchdown, Montez attempted to find receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden in the endzone for the two-point conversion. While it initially looked like Gandy-Golden made the catch, Williams was able to knock the ball loose and the play was ruled an incompletion upon review.

Kicks and Jitters

With incumbent kicker Nick Folk still sidelined, rookie Quinn Nordin continues to take advantage of his opportunities. Nordin was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts on Thursday, connecting from 35, 50 and 40 yards respectively. Each kick split the uprights, seemingly with room to spare.

However, the undrafted rookie’s perfect-streak inside Gillette Stadium was not to live beyond Thursday. Following Stevenson’s first touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Nordin would miss the point-after attempt.

Up Next

New England will now prepare to face another NFC East opponent. On Thursday, August 19, the Pats will travel to the City of Brotherly Love for their second preseason matchup. New England will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30pm from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.