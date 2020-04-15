These Pre-Draft Stories Describe Rob Gronkowski in a Nutshell

We all know Rob Gronkowski is a goofball. That's what made him one of the most beloved sports figures by Boston sports fans over the past decade. He didn't quite fit the bill of a New England Patriots player that had a business-like attitude, which made him a refreshing standard for those who like to enjoy themselves while also performing at a very high level at their job.

While Gronkowski's childish personality grew on his fans, coaches and teammates, it's that same personality that nearly steered New England away from drafting him back in 2010. A few former members of the Patriots organization explained why during a conversation with The Athletic's Jeff Howe:

"I can remember it like it was yesterday," said former Patriots director of college scouting Jon Robinson. "He was sitting across from me. We’re trying to talk about football. I’m trying to get to know him a little better, make my notes on him. I said, 'What do you like to do besides football?' A lot of guys say different things. Most of them play video games, or watch movies or read books. He’s like, 'I like to watch cartoons.' I’m like, OK. I said, 'What do you like to watch?' He goes, 'SpongeBob.' And then the Gronk laugh. I’m like, you’ve got to be kidding me. I’m bringing this guy up to Bill every other day, and he’s telling me he likes to watch SpongeBob. I’m (thinking), I’ve got no chance, Rob, you’ve got to help me out here."

Former Patriots tight end coach Brian Ferentz also detailed the infamous story in which Gronkowski fell asleep while in the waiting room before he was set to interview with the Patriots:

"There are a lot of moments like that with Rob. OK, here this guy comes in and falls asleep in the waiting room outside (director of scouting administration) Nancy Meier’s office. She goes in there, and he’s lying on the ground. He’s got his suit jacket folded up like a pillow. It’s not like he fell asleep. He laid down and took a nap. Then he comes in wearing this suit. It had to be a $1,500 suit that his agent got him. It’s a suit that Drew Rosenhaus would be wearing. And then he had like a size-17 Dr. Martens. He was a piece of work. He was good in our visit, but he was definitely young. He definitely wasn’t mature. He was definitely goofy. His whole world, he just didn’t have a lot of perspective, let me put it to you that way."

Although Gronkowski's first impression with New England's staff wasn't the greatest, one thing that stuck out to Ferentz, along with the rest of the staff, was that Gronkowski wasn't a bad guy.

"But the one thing that came shining through — he was a good kid," Ferentz said. "He was a good person. He had a good head on his shoulders. He had good values."

Aside from being a good guy, Gronkowski was also ultra-talented, which is likely why the Patriots were willing to bet on him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In the end, they made the right decision, as they drafted the greatest tight end in the history of football, which helped New England win three Super Bowls during Gronkowski's nine-year career.

Maybe Bill Belichick is also a fan of SpongeBob.