In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear that he was rooting for former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV.

"I'm rooting for Tom Brady," Kraft said.

He elaborated, stating, "we've had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he's one of the finest human beings I've ever met."

Kraft's bittersweet words are sheer melancholy for New England fans; watching Brady play in a different setting is made even more difficult by the underlying truth that Brady still had a few more years to give to the sport.

His success further exposes the underlying weaknesses of the Patriots' roster construction and increases the importance of the upcoming draft and free agency periods in the context of New England's success moving forward.

However, Patriots fans can take solace in observing how impactful the New England system has been on Brady's development from a 6th round afterthought to the greatest quarterback to ever play. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense from Week 12 onwards has essentially morphed into a continuation of Brady's offensive scheme with the Patriots, but with more common deep shots.

For New England fans, Sunday's show is a reboot of the one they've watched for 20 seasons -- it may not be the same as the original, but it certainly deserves our support. Brady has given the Patriots franchise countless memories, and he deserves the continued backing of the fanbase -- New England fans shouldn't hesitate to echo Kraft's sentiment and enjoy the inevitably electric spectacle of Super Bowl LV.