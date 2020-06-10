Watch: Mohamed Sanu Looking Good Post-Ankle Surgery

One New England Patriots player that needed to undergo offseason surgery is veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu. After suffering an ankle injury last November, Sanu never fully recovered from the injury for the remainder of the season, which was in part why his production was minimal during the second half of the season. So this past March, Sanu went under the knife.

But it looks like he is progressing very well post-surgery.

Seth Minter - also known as "The Foot Doctor" on social media - posted a video of Sanu working through some foot drills, which showed the 30-year-old receiver moving very well three months after surgery.

After trading a second-round pick to the Falcons for Sanu before the trade deadline last year, there's much hope that the veteran pass-catcher can bounce back in 2020 and produce much more than he did last season. Now that Tom Brady is no longer under center in New England, it will be important for the skill players to raise their game in order to help whoever the next starting quarterback is for the Patriots. That's why Patriots nation is pulling for Sanu to live up to the compensation New England gave up for him, though that may not be fair given his age and modest productivity over the course of his eight-year career.