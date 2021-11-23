Saturday Night’s Alright - Patriots-Colts Set for December 18 in Indianapolis

When the NFL announced their 2021 season schedule, there were five matchups within the Week Fifteen slate which were listed with an undermined start time. As is customary in late December, the league would be moving two of them to Saturday.

One such matchup will feature a face-off between two teams in the midst of making a strong push for a spot in the 2021 playoffs: the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.

While their meeting had been tentatively scheduled for Sunday, December 19, the Pats and the Colts will now do battle in prime-time on Saturday, December 18, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will be nationally televised on the NFL Network.

The Patriots currently sit at a record of 7-4, riding a five-game winning streak. Despite starting the season 2-4 the Pats have claimed back into the playoff race, and are strong contenders for the top spots in both the AFC East, and the Conference, overall. New England is set to take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, fresh-off of a 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eleven.

The Colts are also one of the hottest teams in the NFL, buoyed by a stout defense and the MVP-caliber running performance from lead back Jonathan Taylor. Indy is 6-5 on the 2021 season thus far, holding on to second place in the AFC South. In the wake of an impressive 45-15 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week Eleven, the Colts will battle Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Should both teams continue on their current paths of success, this Week Fifteen matchup game may have major implications for the AFC playoff race.

The Colts–Patriots rivalry has been one of the NFL’s most-famous of its kind, as well as its most-heated. The two teams have combined for seven Super Bowl victories (six by the Patriots) and eleven AFC Championships (nine by the Patriots) since 2001.Their matchups, both in the regular season, and in the playoffs, have made for some of the league’s most highly-anticipated viewing at their respective times. While it is still too early to determine if this 2021 tilt between both teams will add another chapter to their storied rivalry, the NFL clearly believes that it has the potential to be one of the most pivotal games heading into the home stretch of the season.

The league also announced that the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 18, also airing on NFL Network.