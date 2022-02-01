Scouting Prospective Patriots at the 2022 Senior Bowl: Three to Watch on Defense

As the New England Patriots prepare for the 2022 NFL season, Patriot Maven highlights three defensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The New England Patriots returned to their winning ways in the 2021 NFL Season. The team finished with a record of 10-7, while earning a wild card berth after a one-year postseason absence. Despite a disappointing ending to their playoff run, the Patriots have plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2022. In addition to several stellar performances from free-agent newcomers and savvy veterans, the Pats 2021 rookies provided the team with valuable contributions. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were among the standouts of New England’s 2021 Draft class, which was ranked first in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

As the Patriots head into the upcoming season, they hope to find similar success in finding some first-year gems in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, draft season begins with the commencement of practices for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Over the next three days, more than 100 prospects will participate in practices and one-on-one drills; in preparation for the Senior Bowl game, taking place on Saturday, February 5.

Though many players are expected to garner some attention during the week’s events, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow for Patriots scouts at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

McCreary is one of the more athletic and complete defensive backs in the 2022 Draft class. The Auburn product primarily aligns on the outside, where he has demonstrated above-average ball skills and instinctive tackling. However, he is capable of playing on the inside as well. With the Patriots penchant to alternate man and zone coverages, McCreary could prove to be a great fit in Foxboro. His skillset is better suited for staying with his targets in man coverage. Still, he can succeed in zone due to his ability to keep his eye on the quarterback’s movement. With uncertainty surrounding the future of J.C. Jackson, the Patriots may find themselves in the market for a corner with the potential to cause turnovers. Despite some needed improvement in his technique, McCreary has a knack for finding the football and could thrive in New England’s defensive system. A strong showing in Mobile this week would enhance his Draft stock, on which several analysts have already placed a first-round grade.

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

On the surface, Beavers seems to be a hand-in-glove fit in Foxboro at the linebacker position. His size, football savvy, toughness and versatility are earning him early comparisons to Dont’a Hightower. During his time with the Bearcats, Beavers has proven to be a physical and aggressive defender, capable of playing both on the second level and as a 3-4 outside linebacker in odd fronts. His field awareness and understanding of his assignments would make him a favorite in a Belichick-led defense. To add a bit more sweetener to his resume, Beavers has the skill set to be a notable contributor on all four phases of special teams. Still, it should be noted that there are questions regarding his athleticism, specifically in his abilities to match up with NFL-level talent. Should he perform well this week in Mobile, Beavers may settle into a prominent spot on the Patriots’ radar.

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

While Muma is a more natural fit in a 4-3 defensive setting, he is also capable of being effective in some of the 3-4 alignments which the Pats like to employ. He has average size for the position (listed at 6-foot-3, 242 lbs) and is an above average tackler. While he can provide adequate help with defending the run, his pass defense skills are what will likely catch the Patriots sharp eye. Not only does he excel in finding and securing the opposing quarterback’s passing lanes, but his history as a safety allows him to be effective in man coverage, as well. As a result, Muma has the potential to be a three-down player in the NFL, and could carve out a spot on a Patriots depth chart in need of youth, athleticism and versatility.