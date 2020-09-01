Does Damien Harris Deserve To Be Patriots' RB1?

We knew at some point the New England Patriots would have to use running back Damien Harris. And it looks like the start of the 2020 regular season could be his showcase.

Heading into training camp, no one really knew how the Patriots' backfield would shake out. The projected top guys on the depth chart were expected to be third-year back Sony Michel and veteran Lamar Miller, but they both began camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. Brandon Bolden opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, so that left James White, Rex Burkhead, Harris and J.J. Taylor as the running backs that were on the active roster during training camp.