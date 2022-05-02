Skip to main content
Skip Bayless Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick: 'The Human Hemorrhoid' Strikes Again

Bayless vs. Belichick? One of the involved people knows and passionately cares about football. And the other is a sports-world circus geek, a repugnant presence willing to do and say anything in order to steal your wallet.

I am on occasion asked why I bother writing, talking and reviewing the fraudulent work of TV's Skip Bayless.

"Aren't you just giving his the attention he craves?'' goes the question.

And my answer: The way to identify a cockroach is to shine a light on it.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots may have earned some of the most puzzled responses due to their 2022 NFL Draft - puzzled responses, at least, from people who take their NFL football and their mock drafts seriously.

Skip Bayless - who I've known for 33 years and who is an even more awful person than he is a personality - does not know NFL football.

And should not be taken seriously.

Patriots - Cole Strange center
Bayless' "bit'' this time around is about the theoretically curious pick of Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in Round 1.

“Bill Belichick has made the two weirdest first- and second-round picks I can ever remember in an NFL Draft – two bizarre reaches,” commented FS1’s Skip Bayless. “(Tom) Brady MADE Belichick, who is now desperately trying to recreate his ‘genius’ without Brady.”

This is Bayless at his lowest: "The Human Hemorrhoid'' striking again by faking his way through some queer "expertise'' about a player and a sport he knows nothing about - but knowing that doing so when it comes to the Patriots (or the Dallas Cowboys, or LeBron James) will provide him an easy and "controversial'' segment.

Bayless was once upon a time a talented-enough writer. But while in Dallas in the early 1990's, he didn't just sell his journalistic soul to the Devil - he opened up a business partnership in Hell. 

He wrote a book that trashed the iconic Tom Landry's faith.

He wrote another book that was ostensibly about the "inside'' of the Cowboys but was not granted an interview with coach Jimmy Johnson, who knew a con artist when he smelled one.

And then, his writing career out of steam, he sold his publisher on one last money-maker: "What if I write a book that subtly suggests that three-time Super Bowl-winning QB Troy Aikman is gay?''

The truth was immaterial. Bayless' rent got paid. And he reinvented himself as a former journalist who now makes a living as a peddler of "outraged contrarian bullshit.'' 

Is he wrong about Bill Belichick's selection of Cole Strange at 29th overall? Is Belichick wrong when he says the O-lineman was chosen there because "he wouldn’t have lasted much longer''?

Those aren't the point here. The point is that one of the involved people knows and passionately cares about football. And the other is a sports-world circus geek, a repugnant presence willing to do and say anything in order to steal your wallet.

