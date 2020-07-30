PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Stephon Gilmore Earns Top 10 Honors in NFL Top 100

Sam Connon

According to NFL players, the New England Patriots only boast one top-100 player on their roster this year. Luckily for New England, that player found himself inside the top 10.

Veteran cornerback and 2019 Defensive Players of the Year Stephon Gilmore came in at the No. 9 slot on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2020 list, an annual poll conducted by the league in which players vote which of their peers are the best in the game. 

In the ten years since the league has been producing the NFL Top 100 series, the Patriots have never had a defensive player in the top 10.

Gilmore was the second-highest defensive player on the NFL Top 100 list, with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald coming in at No. 3. 

Gilmore co-led the league with six interceptions and 20 passes defended last season and was awarded with a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 21 on July 16.

Tom Brady – who is the only player to earn the No. 1 overall spot multiple times since the poll began in 2011 – came in at No. 14 this time around. Other former Patriots to make the list were Chandler Jones at No. 15, Jimmy Garappolo at No. 43 and Logan Ryan at No. 60.

Just missing the cut was receiver Julian Edelman, who earned the No. 101 spot after posting the 1,000-yard season of his career this past year. Kyle Van Noy, who left Foxboro for Miami in the offseason, came in at No. 106.

New England had four players on last year’s list – Brady, Gilmore, Devin McCourty and Edelman – and have not had fewer than two players in the top 100 since the poll’s inception.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Patriots Finalize 2020 Coaching Staff

New England's coaching staff shifted around quite a bit this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Loss of Marcus Cannon Makes Patriots Offense Even More Unpredictable

With Marcus Cannon opting out of the 2020 season, it will be interesting to watch the quarterback battle unfold.

Sam Minton

by

DevonClements

Opt-Outs Bring New Opportunities for Patriots Rookies

Now that key members of the Patriots are sidelined for the 2020 season, some of their rookies can take on roles that may have previously been unavailable to them.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Bleacher Report still favors Patriots to win AFC East after opt-outs

Max McAuliffe

PFF piece on Kyle Dugger from before draft

Max McAuliffe

NFL executives spreading conspiracies about Belichick and opt-outs

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah Jacobs

Cam Newton Is Frontrunner for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Newton is seemingly in a battle with Ben Roethlisberger for the award.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: LB Dont'a Hightower Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Hightower is the fourth Patriot to opt out.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: S Patrick Chung Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Chung is the sixth Patriots player to do such.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: RT Marcus Cannon Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Cannon is the fourth Patriots player to opt out.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements