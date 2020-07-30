Stephon Gilmore Earns Top 10 Honors in NFL Top 100

According to NFL players, the New England Patriots only boast one top-100 player on their roster this year. Luckily for New England, that player found himself inside the top 10.

Veteran cornerback and 2019 Defensive Players of the Year Stephon Gilmore came in at the No. 9 slot on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2020 list, an annual poll conducted by the league in which players vote which of their peers are the best in the game.

In the ten years since the league has been producing the NFL Top 100 series, the Patriots have never had a defensive player in the top 10.

Gilmore was the second-highest defensive player on the NFL Top 100 list, with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald coming in at No. 3.

Gilmore co-led the league with six interceptions and 20 passes defended last season and was awarded with a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 21 on July 16.

Tom Brady – who is the only player to earn the No. 1 overall spot multiple times since the poll began in 2011 – came in at No. 14 this time around. Other former Patriots to make the list were Chandler Jones at No. 15, Jimmy Garappolo at No. 43 and Logan Ryan at No. 60.

Just missing the cut was receiver Julian Edelman, who earned the No. 101 spot after posting the 1,000-yard season of his career this past year. Kyle Van Noy, who left Foxboro for Miami in the offseason, came in at No. 106.

New England had four players on last year’s list – Brady, Gilmore, Devin McCourty and Edelman – and have not had fewer than two players in the top 100 since the poll’s inception.