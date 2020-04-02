PatriotMaven
COVID-19 Hasn't Stopped Jarrett Stidham, N'Keal Harry From Finding Ways to Stay in Sync

Devon Clements

With stay-at-home orders in place in many states throughout the country, NFL players are trying to find ways to stay in shape and remain prepared for the 2020 season which - at the moment - will still take place at its scheduled date. 

For New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and wideout N'Keal Harry - who look to be the new dynamic duo in the post-Tom Brady era - this offseason is a very important one. 

With Brady now gone, Stidham - who was New England's fourth round draft choice last year - is poised to be the new starting QB for the Patriots. And Harry - a 2019 first round pick who spent most of last season on injured reserve and didn't perform up to standards when he was on the field - has a lot to prove in his sophomore season. That's why the two of them are trying to do everything they can to stay in sync and build their chemistry this offseason so they can be at full throttle come training camp this summer, especially if the remainder of the NFL's offseason programs are cancelled. 

"I talked to Stidham the other day to make sure we read the (passing game) script," Harry said to NFL media's Steve Wyche. "If this goes on for a long time and there is no offseason training or OTAs, we're going to have to meet up and get to work."

The comments made by Harry highlight a troubling time not just for everyone around the world, but for players who are still trying to develop their game and stay relevant in the NFL. For Stidham and Harry, they have a lot to prove in 2020 now that the former face of the Patriots has begun the next chapter of his career down in Tampa. 

If all offseason programs are cancelled and Stidham and Harry don't practice with each other until training camp, then the growing pains between the two will be very evident come September when the regular season begins. If that happens, then New England is in line for one of their worst seasons since Bill Belichick took over as the Patriots' head coach. The same goes for all NFL players who aren't able to properly condition and/or build rapport with their teammates before training camp is underway. That is one of the many reasons why commissioner Roger Goodell has received so much backlash for choosing to not push back the start of the 2020 season. Though there is still time for him to change his stance, right now he seems to be putting many players, coaches and others in harms way by standing his ground. 

If/when Harry and Stidham do decide to meet up this offseason, it will show the type of hard work that both players are willing to put in to succeed during the new era of football in Foxboro. 

Hopefully the hard work they put in this offseason will include some self-quarantining before and after they meet up. 

