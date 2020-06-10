Jarrett Stidham More Talented Than Tua? One NFL Analyst Thinks So

We've heard as many comparisons as possible this offseason as an attempt to predict how quarterback Jarrett Stidham will fare if/when he gets an opportunity to start for the New England Patriots. But the newest one may be the most far-fetched.

While appearing on WEEI's evening show "OMF", NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms said he believes that Stidham is more talented than Miami Dolphins first round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

“(Stidham is) more talented than Tua," Simms said. "(Tua) is a creation of Alabama. You don’t think Jarrett Stidham, or like Justin Herbert would have set the world on fire if they got to play with four, first-round receivers and two, first-round tackles?”

Simms supported his statement by comparing Tagovailoa to 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

“The difference between Tua and Joe Burrow is when I evaluated them, Joe Burrow makes way more high-level, NFL-type throws; people not open, protection not good, he still makes a play," Simms said. "You have a hard time finding that on any of Tua’s tapes.

"I don’t give Tua credit when I go, ‘He threw the five-yard slant to a wide-open guy and he ran 80 yards. Woah, he’s so amazing. He’s the only guy who can do that.’ Or like the three receivers on the right all run across the formation and pick for the backfield, the back coming out of the backfield, and he throws a four-yard pass to the only guy who it was intended for on the play and we all go, ‘Look at the quarterback play by Tua.’ That is the perfect example of what you’re doing for me there. You’re giving all the accolades, Alabama kicks the crap out of everybody for the last 15 years with all these quarterbacks, but now you want to tell me Tua is the greatest thing since sliced bread. I don’t agree with that."

Simms then talked about how Stidham - who he had ranked 35th out of 40 QBs in his quarterback rankings for 2020 - has the potential to make the biggest jump out of any QB on his list.

“Getting back to that, Stidham to me, of the guys I have in the 30s, he has the biggest potential to make a big-time jump. People thought I was crazy after Patrick Mahomes’ rookie year and I ranked him like 29 and people were like, ‘Oh my God, you haven’t even seen him play. He was 4-7 at Texas Tech.’ I was wrong to put him at 29, I should have put him at four or five, probably somewhere in there.

"Again, I could be off on Stidham. He could be way greater than what I say, way off. I am not saying my list is in stone, but my list has been pretty good the last few years and I certainly like the potential of Jarrett Stidham, what I saw in college and he was very impressive in the preseason. The fact that New England likes him, makes me like him too.”

Time will tell if Simms' statement rings true. Alabama does have a knack for producing high-level talent at the quarterback position because they put their players in a position to succeed. But saying a former fourth-round pick is more talented than someone with elite skills like Tagovailoa - who was selected fifth overall by the Dolphins this year - is a hot take.