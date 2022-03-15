Sweet Feet Music: James White Reportedly Returning to Patriots on a Two-Year Deal

The last time we saw running back James White on an NFL field was during the New England Patriots 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week Three of the 2021 NFL Season.

The 30-year-old appeared to land hard along the sideline. Immediately upon hitting the ground, White was seen grabbing his upper leg as he remained down on the field. He was carted off the field, as players from both teams came over to him, showing their support for the three-time Super Bowl champion. Shortly thereafter, the Patriots announced that White would not return to the game, the result of a hip injury. He would subsequently be placed on season-ending injured reserve after being diagnosed with a hip subluxation.

Fortunately for both White and the Patriots, he will be playing his football in Foxboro for the foreseeable future.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, White and the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal, ensuring his return to New England for the upcoming season. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero has reported White’s contract as being for $5 million [$2.5M average-per-year] with $500,000 guaranteed.

White had signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason. His return to New England was a pleasant surprise, as he had reportedly explored ‘a few’ options in free agency. In fact, it had been widely speculated that White might find more appealing playing options outside of New England. Yet, the three-time Patriots team captain decided to once again call New England his football home.

Since being drafted by the Patriots in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft, White has become one of the most beloved and revered players in team history. While quite adept at running the football, White’s prowess is primarily linked to his ability to catch passes. Historically speaking, White is also one of the more highly-decorated all-time New England Patriots. He is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Pats; his most memorable postseason run coming in 2016, which saw him score the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl LI. He was also named a member of the Patriots All-Dynasty Team.

The Pats team captain has been one of their most reliable offensive players in 2021. White was actually the Patriots leading pass catcher in week two, receiving six passes on six targets for 45 yards. He also ran five times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, White had become a favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones. His dual-threat capabilities (both as a receiver, as well as a runner) proved to be hard to replicate.

In the wake of White’s season-ending injury, running back Brandon Bolden performed quite well in the third-down role. Bolden set career highs in receptions and receiving yards . Through fourteen games, the 32-year-old compiled 226 rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown. He was also a veritable force in receiving out of the backfield, with 41 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns. With Harris often deployed in early down packages, the Pats typically looked to Bolden on third down again by isolating him on the opposing team’s linebackers. As a result, his experience and versatility will be heavily relied upon by Jones, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher. Like White, Bolden also is set to enter the 2022 league year as an unrestricted free agent. Following his stellar performance in 2021, Bolden should have suitors on the open market. White’s return may mean his role becomes more expendable. However, his prowess at running back, as well as his expertise and experience on special teams should mean the Pats do their due diligence in trying to retain his services, as well, in 2022.

White joins running backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and Devine Ozigbo on the current Patriots depth chart at the position heading into 2022