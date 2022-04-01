Sweet Home, Foxboro: Patriots RT Trent Brown Expresses His Appreciation for Pats Fans

Patriots tackle Trent Brown shared an open letter with Pats fans, expressing his gratitude for their support, as well as his excitement for returning to New England.

Offensive lineman Trent Brown will be back in familiar territory for 2022. He will remain a New England Patriot, and it is exactly where he wants to be.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pound right tackle re-signed with the team last week, agreeing with the Patriots on a two-year contract worth up to $22 million. On Thursday, Brown shared an open letter with Pats fans, expressing his gratitude for their support, as well as his excitement for returning to Foxboro, via UNINTERRUPTED.

“Dear Patriot Nation…It seems like for as long as I can remember, I’ve been a Patriot. My high school team and colors were the same red, white and blue, and in a unique way, being here has always felt like home. Through my first seven years in the league, there’s no doubt where I’ve enjoyed my time the most and had the most success. I couldn’t have done that without you. You’re more than fans to us. You’re family…

“From Foxboro to Boston and all over Massachusetts, you provide us all with an energy that I don’t think any of us could ever put into words. Coming out of that tunnel at Gillette, seeing you all out in the community, even seeing how you support us on the O-line on social media…

“We all know free agency is part of the business, and we all hope to attain the most we can to support our families in a career that goes by all too fast. But what was most important to me was to be somewhere that felt like home, which is why I was grateful that the team and I could agree to terms that would solidify my return and get to the mission of winning more championships…

“I plan to make my next seven my best seven, and just like before, I need you to help me do it. That’s the Patriot Way. See you soon. Sincerely yours, TB77.”

This season will mark a continuation of Brown’s second tour of duty with the Patriots. During his first stint with the team, their 2018 Super Bowl championship season, Brown manned the left tackle position for the Pats, more than adequately protecting the blind side of quarterback Tom Brady. After a brief, less-than-stellar stay with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England sent a fifth-round 2022 draft choice to the ‘silver and black’ during the 2021 offseason in exchange for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round selection.

Despite missing eight games in 2021 with a calf injury, Brown would play in nine regular season games, as well as New England’s playoff loss in Buffalo. In total, he was on the field for a combined 553 out of 1,169 offensive snaps (47.3%.) When healthy, Brown is among the league’s top talents at offensive tackle. His return helped to stabilize the line and provided rookie quarterback Mac Jones with greater protection. Brown also was instrumental in increasing the Pats output in both ground yardage, and overall offensive yardage.

Brown’s return to New England seems to have rejuvenated his resolve. During his time with the Raiders, Brown struggled to stay healthy, playing only 16 of a possible 32 games over the last two years. This was likely a key factor in the team deciding to trade him back to the Patriots. As such, Brown is back in a comfortable environment, which allows him to play to his strengths and optimize his conditioning. He praised the Patriots conditioning staff for helping him maintain good health in his previous stint with the team.

While 2021 was far from an injury-free season, Brown is confident that New England is the best spot for him to remain in optimal physical condition. He also appears to be betting on himself, as much of Brown's new deal is based on playing-time incentives, with a base value of $13 million over two years and just $4 million guaranteed. In order to maximize his earnings, he must stay healthy, on the field…a fact not lost on Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“[It’s] good to have Trent Brown back,” Belichick told reporters earlier this week. “I’m glad we were able to work it out. I’m glad we were able to work it out with all of the players we re-signed…

“He played well when he played, but he missed half the year. So hopefully we’ll be able to get more play time from him this year, but he’s a quality player.”

With the start of 2022 Training Camp now visible on the horizon, Brown is intent on making the most of his time with the Patriots. His experience in New England’s system allows for a better understanding of the plays and schemes. Not only will that experience make Brown a better lineman, but it will also allow him to make his teammates better, as well. Following the departure of starting guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason, Brown will be called upon to provide leadership, as well as stout play along the line.

Based on his sentiments, Brown appears to be ready for the challenge — and feeling right at home.