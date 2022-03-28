Third Week’s the Charm? Patriots Remaining Roster Needs and Potential Free Agent Targets

As the Pats head into week three of 2022 NFL Free Agency, here is a look at three positions of need, along with a potential free agent signing.

What a difference a year makes?

In March 2021, the New England Patriots were flush with over $65 million in available salary cap space. Within the first few hours of the NFL’s legal tampering window, the team would commit north of $190 million to seven free agents. While New England may have been lavish in their spending, each move was targeted toward a position of need; filling voids both on offense and defense. And while it may be too soon to evaluate how each signing will impact the Pats on the field, one thing was certain.

The Patriots were going all in.

Fast forward to 2022…the free agency frenzy has largely avoided the front offices of One Patriot Place, Foxboro, Massachusetts. With moderate cap flexibility [at best], New England has taken a more conservative approach to their offseason, thus far. The team has retained the services of key veterans such as safety Devin McCourty, special teams captain Matthew Slater, kicker Nick Folk, running back James White and offensive lineman Trent Brown.

From outside the organization, the Pats have made a handful of low-risk, potentially high-reward additions, including receiver/running back hybrid, Ty Montgomery, cornerback Terrance Mitchell and linebacker Mack Wilson, via trade with the Cleveland Browns. Lastly, the Patriots have welcomed back Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler to the cornerback corps on a two-year deal for the upcoming season.

While the aforementioned moves may not provide the ‘splash’ for which the Patriots’ fan base has been clamoring, it is important to remember that the roster building period for the upcoming season is not yet officially two weeks old. There is still plenty of time for the Patriots to improvise their squad at key positions of need. In fact, the third week of free agency has typically been a significant one for the Patriots.

As the Pats head into week three of 2022 NFL Free Agency, here is a look at three positions of need, along with a potential [and logical] free agent signing.

Pass Rush/EDGE

While the status of veteran and team captain Dont’a Hightower creates questions surrounding the middle of the linebacking corps, the Pats are still in need of a veteran presence at the line of scrimmage. Youngsters Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins are expected to take their next step towards notable contributions on the Patriots’ pass rush. However, they are still unproven in early-down situations. Although the Pats are likely to be targeting the position in the upcoming 2022 NFl Draft, expect the Patriots to be active in securing the services of a proven veteran.

Potential Patriot? — Trey Flowers

If Malcolm Butler can return to the Foxboro fold, why not Flowers? The defensive end was one of New England’s most prolific pass rushers during his first tour of duty in New England. Upon his move to the Motor City, Flowers finished the 2019 season having registered seven sacks and 21 quarterback hits. Unfortunately, injuries would limit his time on the field in both 2020 and 2021. During the past two seasons, Flowers saw the field for only 14 games, leading to a notable decline in his production. The Arkansas product had just 3.5 sacks from 2020-21, when he missed time with knee and shoulder injuries, as well as a broken forearm.

However, when healthy, Flowers is still one of the more formidable pass rushers in the league, demonstrating great instincts and ability to locate the ball. He has also consistently been one of the Lions’ best run defenders, as well as a positive and influential presence in the locker room. At just 28 years of age, Flowers still has plenty left in the tank to make an impact on the Pats front seven. Not only would he make an impressive pass rush pair with Matthew Judon, he could serve as a mentor for some of the Pats younger players at the position.

Offensive Line - Guard

With the departures of both Shaq Mason and Ted Karras, New England has a clear need for assistance at the guard position along the offensive line. Mason’s exit is expected to be offset by moving Michael Onwenu to right guard. At his best, Onwenu has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block. Onwenu was thought to be the primary choice to replace Karras at left guard. However, having played right guard at the University of Michigan, he may slot into the right side for 2022. As a result, the Pats will likely be in the hunt for a veteran option to at least provide depth at left guard, and possibly compete for the starting position. Most recently, the team had shown significant interest in versatile free agent lineman Ryan Bates. Most recently of the Buffalo Bills, Bates signed an offer sheet with the Chicago Bears last week.

Potential Patriot? — Trai Turner

Turner was a five time Pro-Bowler during his time with the Carolina Panthers. During his first few seasons, he consistently ranked among the top left guards in the league. During the Panthers 2015 run to the Super Bowl, Turner had a stretch of not allowing a sack for 627 snaps, the third-longest streak in the NFL at left guard at the time. His production dipped following his trade to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. However, he enjoyed a bit of a resurgence in 2021 while playing on a one-year, $3 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 28-year-old allowed seven sacks on 1,082 offensive snaps, earning him an overall grade of 69.4 from Pro Football Focus. While his fit in New England might be a reach, Turner would provide a veteran presence, capable of starting at left guard.

Wide Receiver

Per usual, the future of the wide receiver position continues to be the hottest topic surrounding the Patriots. The Patriots retained Jakobi Meyers via restricted free agency, while incumbents Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry are under contract for 2022. While visions of Odell Beckham, Jr. still dance in the heads of large sections of the fanbase, the team is unlikely to make a big splash at wideout in free agency. If New England is to make an addition for an explosive playmaker on the outside, it is more probable that they do so via the Draft. As a result, the Pats would be smart to add a reliable, veteran presence on the inside in the remaining weeks of the free agency period.

Potential Patriot? — DaeSean Hamilton

Once again, New England’s biggest perceived need at the position is on the outside. However, targeting some help in the slot would be far from a surprise. Hamilton is primarily a slot receiver, who had reportedly caught the Patriots eye during the 2018 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the fourth round by the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old missed all of the 2021 season after tearing an ACL in May 2021. However, throughout his three active seasons with the Broncos, he has amassed 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy, Hamilton has lined up in the slot on 59.8% of his offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, demonstrating an ability to be effective in the middle of the field. With his asking price expected to be reasonable, New England is expected to continue to show interest in his services.