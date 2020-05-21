Tom Brady Announces 9-Part ESPN Documentary About QB's Career

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced via social media on Thursday that ESPN is making a nine-part documentary about the future Hall of Fame quarterback's career, which is set to air in 2021. Brady released a trailer for the documentary.

The name of the documentary is "Man in the Arena," which Brady explained in his post.

"I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s 'Man in the Arena' speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way."

This should excite Patriots nation. ESPN just wrapped up there 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan, called "The Last Dance". That showed us how great a job they can do in covering one of the greatest players to ever step on the basketball court. Because of that, one would hope that they will do equally as good a job covering Brady, who is believed to be one of if not the greatest football player to ever play in the NFL.