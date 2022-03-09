Turning the Corner? Potential Next Stops for J.C. Jackson after Going Untagged by Patriots

While neither the New England Patriots nor J.C. Jackson have closed the door on a potential agreement, the team faces a nearly insurmountable road to re-signing him.

With the deadline for NFL franchises to apply the franchise tag now in the past, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to the official start of the 2022 league year at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16.

We now know that all 15 of their soon-to-be unrestricted free agents will indeed hit the open market, including cornerback J.C. Jackson.

As expected, the Patriots declined to administer the tag on any of their prospective free agents, with Jackson being the only candidate thought to be a potential recipient. As such, the 26-year old will soon be free to sign with the team of his choice.

The interest in Jackson is expected to be robust. He will have no shortage of suitors, or a lack of lucrative offers. However, his services will not come cheap. He is reportedly seeking a deal worth $20 million annually; a per-year average which would make him the highest-paid cornerback in football, tied with the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey.

While neither the Patriots nor Jackson have closed the door on a potential agreement, the Patriots face a nearly insurmountable road to re-signing the second-team All-Pro. At present, New England is $9.5 million under the salary cap, far short of the financial capital they would need to enter a bidding war with other teams.

If tagged, Jackson’s salary for 2022 would have been $17.3 million, in accordance with league regulations. Despite early indications that both sides were willing to work within the tag’s restrictions, the Patriots opted not to commit the $ 17+ million to one player. Instead, they hope to gain greater flexibility to address their needs at multiple positions, including cornerback.. Still, they now run the risk of Jackson leaving the team without receiving any type of compensation in return.

With Jackson’s days in Foxboro likely limited, here is a look at four potential destinations for ‘Mr. INT’ and his yet-to-be named island for the upcoming season.

Los Angeles Chargers

The “Isle of Lightning?” It could happen. Jackson heading west to Los Angeles makes a great deal of sense for both sides. The Chargers will undoubtedly look to improve their secondary this offseason, as the depth behind All-Pro safety Derwin James is a bit thin. The Bolts ranked last in the NFL in third-down pass defense in 2021. Adding Jackson to their defensive backfield would be an instant improvement.

For Jackson, the Chargers would be able to meet his contract demands, with an expected cap space availability of greater than $50 million. Also, the Chargers are likely to remain in contention in the AFC West as long as starting quarterback Justin Herbert is under center. While it is true that the division race got a bit tighter with the Denver Broncos acquisition of Russell Wilson [via trade with the Seattle Seahawks], Jackson is the type of corner that likes to test himself among top competition. With Wilson, Patrick Mahomes [Kansas City Chiefs] and Derek Carr [Las Vegas Raiders] on Los Angeles’ schedule twice per year, ‘Mr. INT’ could thrive in the City of Angels.

Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of the Raiders, they may be in the mix for Jackson’s services, as well. While the reasoning for playing in a stacked AFC West would also apply to the silver-and-black, the Raiders can offer something that their California counterparts cannot…familiarity.

During Jackson’s tenure in New England, new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels are very aware of the star cornerback’s capabilities. The former 2018 undrafted rookie free agent has become one of the top man-coverage cornerbacks in the league. As New England’s offensive coordinator throughout Jackson’s four years in Foxboro, McDaniels has a great deal of experience in competing with him in single coverage.

The Raiders would need to get creative to complete a deal with Jackson. Las Vegas is projected as having between $18 and $20 million in available cap space. Therefore, they must take a careful approach when it comes to offering free agent contracts. However, they are still in position to make Jackson a competitive offer, with some strategic contract restructuring. Should they be able to effectively manipulate the cap, Las Vegas has the locational and contender status to be a very attractive destination.

New York Jets

While some will argue [correctly] that the Jets are still a season or two away from contention, they are more than capable of meeting his contract demands. New York reportedly enters free agency with approximately $50 million in available cap space.

The Jets have a pair of capable young corners on their roster in Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols. Though the pair combined for 25 pass breakups, New York’s defensive backfield failed to force sufficient turnovers. The Jets finished the 2021 season ranked 30th in passing yards allowed and tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second-fewest interceptions (seven). Jackson would immediately become the alpha defensive back in the Jets’ secondary. He would also greatly benefit from the defensive strategies of head coach Robert Saleh.

Cincinnati Bengals

The reigning AFC Champions would like to ensure they remain at, or at least near, the top of the Conference for years to come. With an estimated $35 million in available cap space, the Bengals have the financial means to meet Jackson’s expectations. Jackson would instantly enhance the prowess of Cincinnati’s backfield. With cornerbacks Eli Apple and Jalen Davis headed for free agency, Jackson could pair nicely with Chidobe Awuzie, as the primary option on the boundary.

Despite their biggest need being along their offensive line, Jackson would be the ultimate free agent splash for the Bengals. It would also put the rest of the conference, as well as the league, that they are here for the long haul.